Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

By MATT OTT
Seattle Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was far greater than economists were expecting heading into the summer.

www.seattletimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Home Prices#Americans#Home Sales#Ap#Nar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateKTEN.com

7 Signs That You're Ready to Buy Your First Home

For years, you have been dreaming about buying your first home and now you are debating taking action. Are you ready to enter the home buying market? Consider these seven signs before taking the plunge. 1. Having Job Security – Mortgage loan approvals require a steady regular income. Is your...
Irvine, CAOrange County Business Journal

Griffin-American REITs to Merge, Buy American Healthcare

Irvine-based Griffin-American Healthcare’s REIT III Inc. and REIT IV Inc. said they will merge to create a combined company with a gross investment value of $4.2 billion in healthcare real estate assets. The company is also buying American Healthcare Investors, which is the co-sponsor and adviser for both REITs. American...
Real EstatePosted by
Millionacres

Better Buy: Invitation Homes vs. American Homes 4 Rent

Get our 43-Page Guide to Real Estate Investing Today!. Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent...
Real EstateBit Rebels

Buying A Home As An Immigrant In America

Homeownership is part of the American dream, and it is one of the first ways that immigrants know that they have made it in this country. Immigrants can buy homes in the U.S., even if they are not citizens. Assuming they can qualify for a mortgage, immigrants have the same rights in the real estate market as anyone else.
Real Estatethebrightonbuzz.com

Buying a Home in a Tough Market

If you’re like most hopeful homebuyers, you know whether you prefer to buy a move-in ready property or a fixer-upper, and if the latter, what level of “fixing up” you’re willing to take on. But in a tough market like the one we’re now experiencing, with limited inventory and crazy high price points often exceeding appraisal value, buyers who are willing to re-evaluate their requirements and broaden their search to include properties needing work, are having a higher level of success.
Real EstatePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The death of the American home

Increasingly, people are finding themselves housed but not homed. Homeownership has declined steeply since the mid-2000s, with more and more folks preferring to rent. The latest signal of this shift was the statistic that 1 in 7 recently sold homes were sold to investment firms, who (in the short term at least) plan to play landlord.
Public HealthCredit Union Times

Fewer Americans Report Income Loss From Pandemic

TransUnion’s latest survey showed the financial hardships of the pandemic eased sharply in the past three months, with optimism rising on the strength of vaccinations, government support and youth. The Chicago credit reporting agency surveyed 3,027 U.S. adults from May 24 to June 1 and found 32% said their current...
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

See the Wall Street Investors Buying Single Family American Homes

As the COVID pandemic prompted the Federal Reserve to flood the country with U.S. dollars, the price of single-family homes in the U.S. have increased as there remains a tight supply in single-family housing. Inflation has crept in and there is increased speculation in American real estate in 2020 and 2021. The Wall Street Journal issued a story on BlackRock and their activities in buying homes. Single-family homes are widely regarding among the populace as the American dream, the idea of owning property. Furthermore, Wall Street banks’ greed on underwriting risky loan products drove the housing bubbles in 2006 and 2007, which ended up as the global financial crisis of 2008. Then taxpayers bailout out Wall Street and other companies like AIG, General Motors, and Ally Financial. In the ashes of the financial crisis, private equity firms like BlackRock created Invitation Homes to buy up cheap homes and rent them out. Other investors followed suit such as GI Partners backing Waypoint, and the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation backing American Homes 4 Rent.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

Four million Americans quit their jobs in April – the highest in two decades

Four million Americans quit their jobs during the month of April, smashing a 20-year record, the US department of labour has said.In a release on Tuesday, the department confirmed that the number of those who had quit jobs across the month increased to a series high of 4 million.The department said that increases were seen across a number of industries. The retail sector saw the largest number of job-leavers.The new numbers come hand in hand with a record 9.3 million job openings on the last business day of April, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.In the retail...
Rutherford County, TNmurfreesborovoice.com

Demand for homes soars in April in Rutherford County

According to a report released by Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors)'s Candy Joyce, April 2021 had 633 home sales closed with an average sales price of $348,140. In comparison, April 2020 saw 551 homes closed with an average selling price of $304,333. That's an increase of the average selling price of $43,807 in 12 months! (an increase of 14.39%)
Maricopa, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Richmond American buys in Maricopa

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Richmond American Homes.) Richmond American Homes bought 19.08 acres of land in Maricopa for $11,162,500, according to the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. The price breaks down to $585,036.69 per acre. The land is located at the northeast corner of John Wayne Parkway and...
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Active Atlanta investment firm buys fourth Texas property since April

Atlanta-based MDH Partners has acquired a 154,000-square-foot distribution center in Dallas, the company's fourth acquisition in Texas since April. Located at 4707 Bronze Way, the building is fully leased by Boise Cascade, a wood and building materials distributor, with 7.5 years left on its lease. MDH Partners paid $7.75 million for the property, according to a news release. The property was sold by Colorado-based Huntington Industrial Partners. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Pauli Kerr of JLL represented the seller.
Real Estatevoticle.com

Buying A Home: The Smart Way

Average house prices in Calgary are positioned to increase by 4% and from a slower moving market, first time buyers end up being encouraged to place their toe in the actual. Wealth steady stream. The first thing to take into account in a huge estate investment is the flow of income. You have to ask your self first. Is this realty possible? How persuasive can it be possible to the target market? Will this investment provide them future source of income? Aside from those, also ask your self, essential is personal income a person?
Real Estate15westhomes.com

Buying a Home Sight Unseen

Buying a home sight unseen is becoming more common, particularly because of the pandemic. While most buyers would like to travel to see a home in person, it isn’t always possible. Some buyers may not even see the home until after they’ve closed. The good news is that you can successfully buy a home without actually stepping foot inside — it just takes a little courage and know-how. Here’s what you need to consider if you’re thinking about buying a home you have not visited in person.
Denver, COPosted by
Newsweek

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $2,000 Monthly Payment Petition Hits 2.4 Million Signatures

A petition for monthly stimulus checks surpassed 2.4 million signatures on Thursday, putting it only about 600,000 signatures away from its target goal of 3 million. Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started the petition last year when the pandemic forced the closure of businesses across the country. It's had a steady stream of supporters and despite states reopening businesses and lifting restrictions, people continue to sign the petition that urges Congress to take additional action.
Sacramento, CAPosted by
Thomas Smith

No More Free Ride; Unemployed Californians Must Look For Work Starting in July, EDD Says

When a person applies for unemployment in California, they normally have to certify that they’re actively looking for work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, however, California temporarily suspended that requirement, starting in March of 2020. Californians who were out of work during the pandemic could collecting unemployment even if they weren’t actively seeking a new job.