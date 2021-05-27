Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets vs. Rockies odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Game 1 predictions for May 27 from proven model

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets will look to continue their home success when they take on the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. It will be the first of two seven-inning contests after Wednesday's game was washed away by rain. The Mets (22-20), who lead the National League East Division, are 12-5 on their home field this season. The Rockies (19-30), fourth in the NL West, have struggled away from Coors Field, going a paltry 3-18 on the road this season. Dominic Smith joins a long list of Mets that are sidelined after suffering a bruised knee on Tuesday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#The League#Coors Field#Citi Field#The New York Mets#The Mets New York#Era#The Miami Marlins#German#New York 125 Rockies#Rockies Vs Mets#Rockies Picks#Predictions#Contests#Hits#Home Field#National League#Top Rated Mlb Money Line#Visit Sportsline#Model
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBNewsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBSouth Coast Today

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week

After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for where the team stands at this point in the season. What resulted was...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kevin Pillar in Mets' cleanup spot Monday

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar will bat cleanup in Monday's series opener against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Pillar will fill in as the Mets' cleanup man with Pete Alonso hitting third in place of Michael Conforto (hamstring, injured list). numberFire’s models project Pillar for 10.7 FanDuel...
MLBTalking Chop

Braves and Mets set to square off for first time in 2021

After picking up a series in Milwaukee over the weekend, the Braves are returning home for a week-long homestand. They’ll be kicking off seven straight days of baseball in Cobb County with their first series of the season against the New York Mets. While the Mets may getting off to...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ronald Acuna rejoins lineup as Braves begin homestand

After a three-game absence from the lineup, Ronald Acuna is back. The Braves’ All-Star outfielder returned in full Monday, hitting leadoff and manning right field, for the series opener against the Mets. Acuna missed almost all the weekend series in Milwaukee after injuring his ankle May 13. He made a late pinch-hit appearance Sunday.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Santos: Takes loss in season debut

Santos (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings, taking the loss to the Reds on Saturday. Santos made his season debut Saturday with the Rockies. He was called on to pitch multiple innings in extras and ultimately allowed two runs to receive the loss. The 24-year-old only pitched six innings in his rookie year last season and it didn't go well, allowing 11 earned runs. His major-league stint with Colorado may not last very long.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Mets' Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil head to IL with hamstring strains

It turns out the New York Mets had an even worse weekend at the Tampa Bay Rays than just being swept. Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reported early Monday afternoon that outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil are heading to the injured list after MRIs showed they are dealing with hamstring strains.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Cincinnati Reds vs Colorado Rockies 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Cincinnati Reds will have their fourth match with the Colorado Rockies at the Coors Field in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 3:10 PM EDT. The Reds will have a 4-game series with the Rockies and the team...
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBdailyjournal.net

Nunez passed ball, Sheffield wild pitch gift Reds 7-6 win

DENVER — Dom Nunez’s passed ball allowed home the tying run in the ninth inning and Jordan Sheffield’s wild pitch scored the go-ahead run, gifting the Cincinnati Reds a 7-6 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Colorado hit a batter in the ninth and botched a double play. Then...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mets place Conforto, McNeil on IL with hamstring injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — The New York Mets' depth is being tested after outfielder Michael Conforto and second baseman Jeff McNeil were placed on the 10-day injured list on Monday with hamstring injuries. Conforto strained his right hamstring and McNeil strained his left in Sunday's 7-1 loss at Tampa Bay.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds turn to P Jeff Hoffman to salvage split in Colorado

Jeff Hoffman arrived in Colorado six seasons ago with plenty of expectations. The right-hander was one of the key parts of the trade that sent Troy Tulowitzki to Toronto, and the hope was he would be a rotation mainstay. It didn't work out that way, and the Rockies shipped him...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Quick return to majors

Gilbreath was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Sunday. The 25-year-old was demoted to Triple-A on Saturday, but he'll quickly rejoin the Rockies with Ben Bowden (shoulder) landing on the injured list. Gilbreath has surrendered six runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 5.1 innings.
MLBSan Mateo Daily Journal

Colorado in action against San Diego following Senzatela's strong outing

Colorado Rockies (15-26, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (24-17, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (4-3, 2.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Padres: Yu Darvish (3-1, 2.08 ERA, .92 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into the matchup after a strong...
MLB1310kfka.com

Mark Knudson’s Three Strikes Blog: Only a trade can get the Rockies bullpen help; Nuggets don’t get match up they needed, and Could new Pac 12 Commish help CU bring back baseball?

Strike One: There’s nothing quiet as demoralizing for a baseball team as losing a late inning lead. It happens to every team at some time or another, but it happens to bad teams a lot more often. Right now, the Colorado Rockies aren’t a very good baseball team, and the bullpen is a big reason why. Is there any reason to hope that can change this season – knowing that the club isn’t going to take on any big salaries?
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/16/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates MLB Pick Prediction 5/16/2021. Giants at Pirates—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Pittsburgh Pirates to play under the total of eight runs. On the mound for San Francisco will be Alex Wood. The lefthander in his five starts has an ERA of 1.80 and WHIP of 0.80. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. Mitch Keller counters for the Pirates. The righthander has allowed three earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts. Pittsburgh batting only .191 against lefthanders. In their past five games Giants hitting only .183 against righthanders. Pirates under in three of four. Giants under in four of five. Play San Francisco and Pittsburgh under eight.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Slams ninth homer

McMahon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in the 6-5 loss to the Reds on Saturday. McMahon homered off Tyler Mahle in the first inning for his ninth of the season. It was his first long ball since April 27. The 26-year-old has three RBI and five runs in his last three games. He is slashing .265/.313/.503 in 163 plate appearances, and is leading the Rockies in home runs (9), RBI (26) and runs (27).