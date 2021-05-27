Mets vs. Rockies odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, Game 1 predictions for May 27 from proven model
The New York Mets will look to continue their home success when they take on the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Thursday. It will be the first of two seven-inning contests after Wednesday's game was washed away by rain. The Mets (22-20), who lead the National League East Division, are 12-5 on their home field this season. The Rockies (19-30), fourth in the NL West, have struggled away from Coors Field, going a paltry 3-18 on the road this season. Dominic Smith joins a long list of Mets that are sidelined after suffering a bruised knee on Tuesday.www.cbssports.com