Real Estate

Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

Big Hollywood
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Fewer Americans signed contracts to buy homes in April as a lack of supply continues to foil would-be buyers. The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales fell 4.4% to 106.2 in April, a third straight sluggish month after nearly a year-long rebound from the depths of the pandemic. The decline this month was much more than economists were expecting heading into the summer.

Real Estatebizjournals

U.S. mortgage rates dip back down

U.S. mortgage rates dropped modestly this week remaining below the 3% mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.96% for the week ending June 10 — down from 2.99% last week. Three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 3.21%.
BusinessKeene Sentinel

Cracks in the housing market are starting to show

Single-family housing in the U.S. has been exuberant, but it’s vulnerable and the bubble is starting to leak. Robust demand has come first and foremost from the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus that has pumped trillions of dollars directly into the pockets of consumers. Americans have used this money along with cheap and readily-available mortgages to finance houses in suburband and rural locations as they fled cramped and expensive big-city apartments, and also to avoid long commutes.
Real Estatemetrovoicenews.com

Five tips for buying your first home

Low interest rates and a desire for more space as COVID-19 led people to spend more time at home are boosting demand for homeownership. According to the National Association of Realtors, home sales have been jumping – many of which came from first-time home buyers. If you are one of...
Real Estateswfinstitute.org

See the Wall Street Investors Buying Single Family American Homes

As the COVID pandemic prompted the Federal Reserve to flood the country with U.S. dollars, the price of single-family homes in the U.S. have increased as there remains a tight supply in single-family housing. Inflation has crept in and there is increased speculation in American real estate in 2020 and 2021. The Wall Street Journal issued a story on BlackRock and their activities in buying homes. Single-family homes are widely regarding among the populace as the American dream, the idea of owning property. Furthermore, Wall Street banks’ greed on underwriting risky loan products drove the housing bubbles in 2006 and 2007, which ended up as the global financial crisis of 2008. Then taxpayers bailout out Wall Street and other companies like AIG, General Motors, and Ally Financial. In the ashes of the financial crisis, private equity firms like BlackRock created Invitation Homes to buy up cheap homes and rent them out. Other investors followed suit such as GI Partners backing Waypoint, and the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation backing American Homes 4 Rent.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Real Estate News

Dave Sansom, COO, Carolina One Real Estate provided an update on the latest real estate stats for the last week of May 2021. “Business remains steady at a very high level,” Sansom said. Below is a snapshot of that week:. • 423 properties went under contract last week in the...
Madison, WILake Geneva Regional News

In 'frenzied' housing market, buyers take risks or risk losing out

When Betsy Hemminger and her husband decided to sell their Sun Prairie home this spring, their agent advised them to clear out for the weekend. So on the Wednesday night before they listed the 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms for $349,900 they went to stay with Besty’s parents. By the time they returned on Sunday, 84 potential buyers had toured the house, and 20 had made offers. Their agent arranged them in a spreadsheet.
Maricopa, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Richmond American buys in Maricopa

(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Richmond American Homes.) Richmond American Homes bought 19.08 acres of land in Maricopa for $11,162,500, according to the commercial real estate tracking website Vizzda. The price breaks down to $585,036.69 per acre. The land is located at the northeast corner of John Wayne Parkway and...
Real Estatebiggerpockets.com

Inventory Is Key to a Stable Real Estate Market—Will It Recover?

It’s no secret that lack of housing inventory is a major factor in the crazy price appreciation in the current housing market. There are many ways to measure housing inventory, and pretty much all of them say the same thing. Between lags in new construction from last year, people not...
Real Estatemagazine.realtor

Homeowners See Nearly 20% Equity Jump in a Year

Existing homeowners may be feeling richer since they've received a notable boost to their home equity over the last year. Homeowners with a mortgage have seen their equity climb nearly 20% year over year, according to a new report from CoreLogic, a real estate research firm. In the first quarter...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

High prices and low inventory frustrate buyers

Home buyers are getting more frustrated with the rising prices and lack of options in the housing market. Fannie Mae’s latest Home Purchase Sentiment Index reveals that just 35% of people believe now is a good time to buy a home, down from 47% just a month ago. Moreover, the percentage of people who think it’s a bad time to be in the market for a home surged to 56%, up from 48% last month.
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Vegas home prices reach new heights while supply stays low

A recent Las Vegas Realtors report shows local home prices continuing to reach new heights while the local housing supply remains at near historically low levels. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) reported that the median price of existing single-family homes sold in Southern Nevada through its Multiple Listing Service during May was $385,000. That tops the all-time record set in April. May’s median home price is up 22.2 percent from $315,000 one year ago. The median price of local condos and town homes sold in May was $205,000. That’s up 10.8 percent from $185,000 in May 2020.
BusinessFOXBusiness

Spike in current mortgage rates unlikely to derail housing market

Home prices are likely to continue higher at an above-trend price barring a surge in mortgage rates. U.S. home prices increased 13% annually in March, according to the national Case-Shiller index, making for the biggest gain in more than 15 years. Surging prices were the result of demand, which came...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Pending Sales Continue to Slow—Still Up 29% from 2020

Other leading indicators such as home tours and mortgage purchase applications have also slowed. As we head into June, the breakneck pace of the housing market is beginning to slow. Leading indicators of activity are now mostly cooling off instead of continuing to heat up. Adjusted for seasonality, home purchase applications have been falling since late March and are now 7% below the average levels in January and February 2020, before the pandemic began to impact the market, despite low mortgage rates and easing access to credit. The cooling market is also reflected in a four-week decline in pending sales and a drop in Redfin’s demand index, which is down 12% from its late March peak. Taken as a whole, the data paints a picture not of a bursting bubble, but a clear change from the overheated spring market.
Real Estatemovement.com

Good time to buy? Homebuyers grow weary of the housing market.

Homebuyers are feeling pretty discouraged by the housing market these days, according to HousingWire. The latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index shows that just 35% of consumers believe now is a good time to buy a home, down from 47% in April. And those who believe it is a bad time to be a homebuyer increased to 56% from 48%.
Real Estaterockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Tips for home buyers during a seller’s market

A combination of factors, including low interest rates and a pandemic-driven decision by many city dwellers to look for houses in the suburbs, has created a housing boom for much of 2020 and 2021. That boom has created an undeniable seller’s market in real estate. Just what is a seller’s...
Real Estaterismedia.com

Realtor.com®: Listings Down, Inventory Up

The U.S. housing market saw more houses for sale despite a pullback by sellers during the week ended June 5, likely due to the holiday weekend, according to realtor.com®’s Weekly Housing Trends Report. “Memorial Day Weekend marks both a time for remembrance and the start of the summer—also when home-buying...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

UK housing boom rages with more buyers chasing fewer homes

(June 10): U.K. house-price inflation showed no sign of cooling in May as strong demand and a growing supply shortage added fuel to a red-hot market. In a report published Thursday, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said the squeeze helped push up prices already buoyed by a temporary tax cut on purchases and pent-up savings. The gap between buyer inquiries and sale instructions ballooned to its widest since 2013.