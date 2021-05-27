Fewer Americans sign contracts to buy homes in April

As the COVID pandemic prompted the Federal Reserve to flood the country with U.S. dollars, the price of single-family homes in the U.S. have increased as there remains a tight supply in single-family housing. Inflation has crept in and there is increased speculation in American real estate in 2020 and 2021. The Wall Street Journal issued a story on BlackRock and their activities in buying homes. Single-family homes are widely regarding among the populace as the American dream, the idea of owning property. Furthermore, Wall Street banks’ greed on underwriting risky loan products drove the housing bubbles in 2006 and 2007, which ended up as the global financial crisis of 2008. Then taxpayers bailout out Wall Street and other companies like AIG, General Motors, and Ally Financial. In the ashes of the financial crisis, private equity firms like BlackRock created Invitation Homes to buy up cheap homes and rent them out. Other investors followed suit such as GI Partners backing Waypoint, and the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation backing American Homes 4 Rent.