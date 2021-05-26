newsbreak-logo
Memorial Day 2021: Samsung is having a huge savings event on TVs, appliances and more

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's been a heck of a month for deals, with tons of incredible Memorial Day sales already live ahead of the official holiday on Monday, May 31. Chief among them when it comes to appliances and tech, however, is the absolute savings bonanza that's happening right now at Samsung. The top-tier brand is marking the holiday with a huge Memorial Day promotion featuring deals on everything from bundled appliances to tech galore.

