Cruel YouTuber arrested for tying balloons to dog, letting go

Spoilers are ahead. As we head towards the end of Cruel Summer, the show is still reluctant to reveal its hand. Last week's shocking twist saw Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and her brother Derek (Barrett Carnahan) get their hands on chat transcripts of Kate (Olivia Holt) and her sister Ashley (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut). The chats revealed that the former willingly entered Martin Harris' (Blake Lee) home the night she was kidnapped. To 1995 Jeanette, it seems like a smoking gun. And while it's a disappointing turn, we begin this episode seeing her hand those transcripts over to her lawyer to use against Kate in their ongoing legal battle. Whether or not the show will truly go the victim blaming route is still to be seen, but until then Cruel Summer has left us with three key clues that might hint at where we're going as we head into the final episodes.