Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Cruel YouTuber arrested for tying balloons to dog, letting go

By Ben Cost
New York Post
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Indian YouTuber was arrested for animal cruelty after filming himself outfitting his pet dog with balloons and releasing it into the air. The now-deleted video, which was uploaded to the channel “GauravZone,” shows Delhi resident Gaurav Sharma strapping hydrogen balloons to a Pomeranian named Dollar à la the movie “Up,” the Independent reported.

nypost.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Blaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Dog#Clip#Pet#Animal Cruelty#Backlash Over Video#Indian#Gauravzone#Pomeranian#Independent#Yanks#Sharma Releasing Dollar#Dog Lovers#Hydrogen Balloons#Pup#Sick Demented Person#Flying#Police#Arrested Sharma#Authorities#Upper Body
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Youtuber
News Break
World
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Pets
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Petsfemalefirst.co.uk

Clara McGregor bitten by dog

Clara McGregor needed hospital treatment shortly before a movie premiere after being bitten by a dog. Ewan McGregor’s daughter needed hospital treatment after being bitten in the face by a dog. Clara McGregor, 25, walked the red carpet at the premiere of her dad's movie 'The Birthday Cake' at Las...
Kidsmomcollective.com

Let’s Go on a Summer Scavenger Hunt

One of our favorite spring and summer activities is going on an old-fashioned scavenger hunt. When the weather is just right you can find yourself spending an entire summer morning exploring the park and checking off list of cool finds. The great thing about a scavenger hunts is that there are SO many ways you can mix it up and make it fun and exciting for your kiddos. Here are a few helpful hints and ideas that will make every kid an expert explorer by the end of summer vacation. Have fun little explorers!
TV SeriesRefinery29

Cruel Summer

Spoilers are ahead. As we head towards the end of Cruel Summer, the show is still reluctant to reveal its hand. Last week's shocking twist saw Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) and her brother Derek (Barrett Carnahan) get their hands on chat transcripts of Kate (Olivia Holt) and her sister Ashley (Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut). The chats revealed that the former willingly entered Martin Harris' (Blake Lee) home the night she was kidnapped. To 1995 Jeanette, it seems like a smoking gun. And while it's a disappointing turn, we begin this episode seeing her hand those transcripts over to her lawyer to use against Kate in their ongoing legal battle. Whether or not the show will truly go the victim blaming route is still to be seen, but until then Cruel Summer has left us with three key clues that might hint at where we're going as we head into the final episodes.
AnimalsPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Tiniest Dog Breeds in the US

The variety of small dog breeds is astounding. There are so many that even the most picky dog lovers can find a perfect match when it comes to personality, activity level, and even coat type.  To compile a list of the tiniest dog breeds in the United States, 24/7 Tempo reviewed data from the American […]
Yogabitchute.com

Gongs - Meditative Gong Sounds - Release and Let Go

Please enjoy this video of me playing the gongs. The gongs are quite loud, so I am giving you a friendly warning now, to let you know to check your volume on your audio outlet of your headphones, phone, computer speakers etc. These are not my gongs…
TV SeriesElite Daily

Let's Dissect Every Tiny Clue In The New Cruel Summer Promo, Shall We?

Throughout Cruel Summer, one question has persisted in viewers’ minds: How did Kate Wallis (Olivia Holt) end up trapped in vice principal Martin Harris’ (Blake Lee) basement? She was held captive until summer of 1994, but the show still hasn’t revealed all the horrifying details of what went down. Well, buckle up: The Cruel Summer Season 1, Episode 9 promo teases some major Kate reveals.
Musicapstersmedia.com

YouTube Is Going Crazy over 8cho’s Latest Single “La Ley”

Millions of music videos are uploaded to YouTube every day. However, few make the favorable impression that 8cho’s new single does at the moment. The Venezuelan-born artist has just released “La Ley,” only his second hit this year. And, similar to his previous one, it had already garnered over 1 million views.
Buchanan, GAtimes-georgian.com

Summer reading program going to the dogs

As her trainer guided her to sit next to the 7-year-old squatted on a pillow with a book, Stella Blue, a lab-pit bull terrier mix slowly laid on the floor in the old courtroom at the Buchanan-Haralson Public Library. The dog looked as if she were ready for a bedtime story, although it was before noon on Monday.
Food & DrinksLa Jolla

Let Inga Tell You: I ate the dog’s cupcake

Over the 12 years I’ve been writing this column, chocolate has been a frequent topic, most recently as a health food, which, by the way, it has finally been determined to be — at least a part of it that may have heart benefits. I was definitely born too soon.
Entertainmentspeckyboy.com

How to Let Go of That Failing Creative Idea

We’ve all made excuses for why we haven’t gotten started on something we really want to do. We’re too busy, or we haven’t prepared enough to get started. The truth is, there are a million excuses we all can use to avoid making the necessary choices and sacrifices we need to in order to truly succeed. However, sometimes those excuses are actually legitimate.
EntertainmentThrive Global

Let it Go!

When Princess Elsa first numbed our brains with her catchy little hit “Let it Go” (only to be later rivaled by the demonic stylings of Baby Shark), I admit I found myself thinking:. Oh, this girl has NO idea; it’s just not that easy, ELSA!!. Letting things go can be...
Petsbrentwoodlive.co.uk

'Lets go Dogging' plan meet-up in Basildon

A 'DOGGING' meet-up has been planned for Basildon next weekend. Organisers "Lets Go Dogging" have planned the event in the town, following a similar event was postponed in Canvey earlier this year. The exact location of the Basildon 'dogging' event hasn't been specified. 'Professional driver' travelled from London to Southend...
PetsPosted by
Daily Herald

You can't escape the love of cats

The editorial page column in the June 6 Daily Herald about men and cats was sweet and oh-so-true. A neighbor's feral kitten wandering in our yard discovered my husband and fell head over paws in love with him. She followed him whenever he was in our yard. The grey-over-white kitten had excellent instincts, because her four kitten siblings soon were hit and killed just days apart on nearby busy Roberts Road.
CelebritiesCitizen Tribune

Eric Clapton reconciles with daughter

Eric Clapton and his daughter Ruth have ended their six-year feud. The 76-year-old musician and his daughter fell out after he attended his 70th birthday party dressed as Kermit the frog but Ruth - who is going through a marriage split from Dean Bartlett, the father of her two children - revealed she and her dad have now reconciled.
Petsacmecanine.com

Exercise guidelines for dogs

When it comes to dogs, it’s always the right time for playtime. But how much exercise is too much?. All companion canines need daily exercise to keep physically fit and mentally healthy. Supervised fun and games will satisfy many of your pet’s instinctual urges to dig, herd, chew, retrieve and chase. Regular activity also burns up calories and increases muscle mass and cardiovascular strength.