NAR: Pending Home Sales Decreased 4.4% in April

By Calculated Risk
calculatedriskblog.com
 28 days ago

Pending home sales took a step backward in April, according to the National Association of Realtors®. All four U.S. regions recorded year-over-year increases, but only the Midwest witnessed month-over-month gains in terms of pending home sales contract transactions. The Pending Home Sales Index (PHSI), a forward-looking indicator of home sales...

www.calculatedriskblog.com
#Nar#Home Sales
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Blame rising construction costs as new home sales fall

New home sales fell to the lowest pace in a year, with prices jumping 18% on a year-over-year basis, due to the high costs and uncertain availability of building materials, lots and labor. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9% in May to a 769,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. The May number follows significant downward revisions to the April estimate and previous months’ readings.
Real EstateFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Home sales fall again in May

WASHINGTON – Sales of previously occupied homes fell for the fourth straight month in May, as soaring prices and a limited number of available properties discouraged many would-be buyers. Existing home sales dropped 0.9% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million units, the National...
Real Estateprobuilder.com

May Median Existing Home Sales Prices Break Records

Existing home sales fell to their lowest level in nearly one year yet reached the highest median home prices on record. Data from the National Association of Realtors shows that existing home sales hit an 11-month low in May but reached a median sales price of $350,300, a 23.6% increase from one year ago. Existing home inventory sits at a 2.5-month supply, up slightly from April, but the share of first-time homebuyers is 3% lower than one year ago. Still, homes stay on the market for only an average of 17 days, a record low.
Real Estatescbrs.com

Existing Home Sales Mostly Flat In May

Sales of previously owned homes fell less than one percent in May, according to new numbers from the National Association of Realtors. The month-over-month decline, though slight, was the fourth consecutive monthly decrease for existing-home sales. Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, says the issues currently holding sales back are expected to improve in the months ahead. “Lack of inventory continues to be the overwhelming factor holding back home sales, but falling affordability is simply squeezing some first-time buyers out of the market,” Yun said. “The market’s outlook, however, is encouraging. Supply is expected to improve, which will give buyers more options and help tamp down record-high asking prices for existing homes.” In the meantime, home buyers should expect a competitive and fast-moving market. In fact, nearly nine out of ten homes sold in May were on the market less than a month. The typical property was sold in just 17 days. At that pace, buyers need to be prepared and ready to move quickly when they find a home they’d like to buy. (source)
Real Estatehbsdealer.com

New home sales slide in May

Higher building costs, longer delivery times, and supply chain issues continue to impact new home prices. New single-family home sales in May fell 5.9% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000 from the revised April rate of 817,000, the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported today.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. mortgage applications increase on refinancing interest -MBA

(Reuters) - U.S. applications for home mortgages increased last week driven by an increase in refinancing activity and an uptick in purchase applications. The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index rose 2.1% in the week ending June 18 from a week earlier. This reflected a 2.8% increase in applications for refinancing and was 9% lower than the same week one year ago.
Real Estatelbmjournal.com

New home sales drop in May as costs continue to rise

WASHINGTON — New home sales fell to the lowest pace in a year, with prices jumping 18% on a year-over-year basis, due to the high costs and uncertain availability of building materials, lots and labor. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9% in May to a 769,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau. The May number follows significant downward revisions to the April estimate and previous months’ readings.
Real EstateOCRegister

Homebuying slump? U.S. sales take 4th straight dip in May

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell for a fourth straight month in May as higher home prices and lean inventories weighed on homebuying. Contract closings decreased 0.9% from the prior month to an annualized 5.8 million, according to data out Tuesday from the National Association of Realtors. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 5.73 million rate in May.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Sales Down for Fourth Consecutive Month in May

Median home prices enjoy record year-over-year increase of 23.6 percent. According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales decreased for a fourth straight month in May 2021. Only one major U.S. region recorded a month-over-month increase, while the other three regions saw sales decline. However, each of the four areas again registered double-digit year-over-year gains.
Real Estateroselawgroupreporter.com

Existing home sales fall again amid soaring home prices

As low inventory continues to push home prices higher and squeeze out some buyers, existing home sales dropped to a eleven-month low in May, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The median existing home price in May surged to an all-time high; the largest annual pace on record.
Real Estatetalkmarkets.com

New Home Sales Drop Again In Big Skid Towards Pre-Covid Levels

The New Residential Construction report shows another decline in new home sales. Sales of new single‐family houses in May 2021 were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 769,000, according to estimates released jointly today by the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development. This is...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Financial World

Chicago's NAR says existing home sales tumble as supply restrain, record prices weigh

On Tuesday, the National Association of Realtors (NAR), an American real estate trade association having had more than 1.3 million members, said in a monthly report that US home sales had been slumped for a fourth straight month in a row in May as a double-whammy of record-high prices alongside a decline in inventories that would likely to persist for a while in line with soaring timber prices, had been keeping prospective buyers at bay.
Real Estatethebalance.com

Despite Appearances, Home Sales Fizzle, Not Sizzle

That’s how many months the volume of home sales has now declined, a sign that rampant demand has its limits. While the housing market may seem as hot as ever, a shortage of properties for sale and sky high prices is denting the total number of transactions in a clear downward trend. Sales of existing homes—including single-family houses, condos, townhomes and co-ops—fell 0.9% between April and May, the fourth straight monthly decline, the National Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
Real EstateBuilder

Existing Home Sales Slip 0.9% Month Over Month in May

Existing home sales fell for the fourth consecutive month in May, down 0.9% from April, with a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.8 million, according to data from the National Association of Realtors. The last month’s sales decline was slimmer than the previous decline, when existing home sales fell 2.7% from March to April.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

May Marked Fourth Month of Decline for Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales experienced their fourth consecutive decline in May. The National Association of Realtors® (NAR) said sales of previously owned single-family homes, townhouses, condos, and cooperative apartments were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.80 million, down 0.9 percent compared to April's rate of 5.85 million. The four months of decreasing sales have lowered the annual rate from 6.66 million units in January, a 13 percentage point change. Existing home sales are still 44.6 percent above the 4.01 million pace in May of last year.
San Francisco, CAsocketsite.com

Pace of Home Sales in the U.S. Drops to an 11-Month Low

Having slipped another 0.9 percent in May, the seasonally adjusted pace of existing-home sales across the U.S. has dropped to an annual rate of 5.80 million sales, which was 44.6 percent higher than in May of 2020, when pandemic-driven stay home orders were still widespread, but down 15.3 percent over the past six months to an eleven-month low, according to data from the National Association of Realtors and which shouldn’t catch any plugged-in readers by surprise.
Real EstateHouston Agent Magazine

NAR: U.S. housing market is short 5.5 million homes

The shortage of housing in America is more “dire” than previously expected, according to a new National Association of Realtors (NAR) report. The report, authored by the Rosen Consulting Group, highlights the massive underbuilding gap in the U.S. and the consequences of underinvesting in housing. The report asserts that the...