Presidential Election

The truth about pipeline, unemployment and other aspects of Biden's presidency

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere seems to be some big questions on what caused the canceling of the XL pipeline. The thousands of high paying jobs that are mentioned as a loss from the pipeline closure seemed to originate from the XL pipeline web site. Our State Department forecasted that there were no more than 50 permanent jobs for the XL pipeline, some of which would be located in Canada. These jobs would be needed to maintain the pipeline.

Joe Biden
Presidential Election
POTUS
Politics
Unemployment
U.S. Politics
Elections
Jobs
Gas Price
White House
