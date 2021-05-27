The truth about pipeline, unemployment and other aspects of Biden's presidency
There seems to be some big questions on what caused the canceling of the XL pipeline. The thousands of high paying jobs that are mentioned as a loss from the pipeline closure seemed to originate from the XL pipeline web site. Our State Department forecasted that there were no more than 50 permanent jobs for the XL pipeline, some of which would be located in Canada. These jobs would be needed to maintain the pipeline.www.news-journalonline.com