‘It’s going to be tough’: Hundreds of local landowners, irrigators told to halt Russian River water diversions
State orders halt to hundreds of Russian River diversions in Sonoma, Mendocino counties as drought imperils supplies. The California State Water Resources Control Board issued notices this week to 930 entities in Sonoma and Mendocino counties with rights to divert water from the upper Russian River telling them the drought has diminished supplies so substantially that there is no longer enough water for them to take.www.petaluma360.com