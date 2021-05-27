Cancel
Bora Portamate PBR-004 4-Shelf Wood Organizer and Lumber Storage Rack $31.99

By Tommy
techbargains.com
 18 days ago

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Bora Portamate PBR-004 4-Shelf Wood Organizer and Lumber Storage Rack for a low $31.99. Free Standard shipping for Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This normally retails for $49, so you're saving 35% off with this deal. 4 shelves, each shelf holds up to...

techbargains.com
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
Related
Albert Lea, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

STORAGE SALE

6 SEPARATE LIEN SALES TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR EACH UNIT. OWNER HAS THE RIGHT TO NOT ACCEPT BID PRICE. 200 Erin Carlsen: chairs, fridge, saw. 244 Erin Carlsen: household goods. 38 Adam Pederson: household goods. 235 Sean Bogren: household goods. 246 Steve Krissy/O’Rourke Knudtson: household goods. 291 Salvador Gomez: chairs,...
BicyclesIKEA Hackers

Coat rack in winter … bike rack in summer!

A freestanding rack for clothes and a bike, or two. After searching for a bike rack jack that would be cheap, simple, not make holes in the wall or ceiling, not involve power tools, and cheap… the internet let me down. Then I saw the RIGGA coat rack sitting in...
Home & GardenArkansas Online

How to organize without simply buying more storage

Can woven bins, plastic boxes and lacquer trays help you get organized? Yes. Are they necessary? No. Although buying a fun, colorful or sleek storage container can provide motivation toward keeping items neat, it's possible to stay organized — and be environmentally friendly — without spending an entire paycheck on merchandise to hold your merchandise. Here's how.
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Under-Sink & Countertop Water Filtration

Highly rated Under-Sink & Countertop Water Filtration on sale today with free shipping. Order HERE —-> Under-Sink & Countertop Filtration. You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Try Prime for FREE!. Looking...
Shoppingdealnews

Set of 2 Wooden 4-Shelf Open Ladder Bookcase Displays with Metal Framing

Set of 2 Wooden 4-Shelf Open Ladder Bookcase Displays with Metal Framing. available in several colors (Teal pictured) includes swing chair, C-stand, canopy shade, pillow. Best Choice Products 44-Piece Wall Mounted Tool Storage Rack. $42 $50. free shipping. 10 hooks. 4 tool holder brackets. 28 storage bins in 3 sizes.
LifestyleReal Simple

This Clever Storage Rack Keeps All Your Beach Gear Perfectly in Place

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As a (hopefully) future beach house owner, I've already started collecting a lot of the gear you need to live your best beach life—beach umbrellas and chairs, a few floats, coolers, boogie boards, and hopefully soon, my own standup paddleboard.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

The Mirror With Storage That Reflects An Organized Spirit

Whether in the bedroom, the bathroom, or the hall, you have nowhere to look and put your small things?. If there is not enough space, we advise you to opt for a mirror with storage, which will also accentuate the depth of the room. It allows you to take a look at your reflection and install some decorative or practical items.
thespruce.com

A Pro Organizer Says This $5 Item Will Solve Your Storage Problems

When it comes to home organization, we all know the best tips are the ones that are so easy to apply that you basically have zero excuses not to use them. But the very best require minimal time, effort, and funds. That’s why our ears perked right up when Shira Gill, home organizing expert and author of Minimalista, told us about the many ways one little item can revolutionize any nook, cranny, or cabinet in need of some re-organization—the tension rod.
ShoppingCNN

Lowe’s is marking down outdoor furniture, appliances, lawn tools and more at its Memorial Day Sale

Sure, Memorial Day conjures images of backyard barbecues, sun-drenched pool parties and family camping trips. But it also means serious sales on home goods. During the Lowe’s 2021 Memorial Day Sale, on through June 2, you can pick up savings on everything from patio furniture and decor to large and small appliances for the kitchen and beyond to power tools that will help get your lawn in perfect summer shape.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Need some solutions for those storage areas at home? Here are 4 tips.

If you are lucky enough to have a storage area, it might need cleaning out. A storage area provides two things — space to hang onto items we need occasionally such as holiday decorations or camping gear and the opportunity to delay a decision about an item. Not sure you need it? Just put it in your storage space.
ShoppingNew York Post

Walmart launches early ‘Deals for Days’ sale on furniture, home decor

NY Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links. Walmart’s Deals for Days event is almost here. Scheduled to launch on June 20, it is full of markdowns you’ll love to shop. The three-day sale will feature discounts on top brands, like iRobot, Hamilton Beach and more.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Oakywood Desk Shelf dual monitor stand helps organize your work across 2 monitors

View your work from a comfortable height with the Oakywood Desk Shelf dual monitor stand. It has enough space for 2 monitors and positions screens at an ergonomic height. And, since it lifts the monitors off your desk, you get additional storage space underneath. It’s the ideal place to store your keyboard, mouse, notebook, and charging dock. Moreover, this dual monitor stand is handcrafted from solid walnut or oak wood material. So it delivers a gorgeous, natural look. Furthermore, it boasts a load capacity of up 220 pounds so that it can support even your heaviest screen. Also, this workspace gadget’s steel legs have a cork layer underneath that prevents it from scratching surfaces. With its natural wood grains and ecological oil finish, this is an accessory you’ll be proud to have on your workspace.
ElectronicsCNET

Garmin announces 4 new dash cams with cloud-connected storage

Garmin's lineup of automotive dashboard cameras gets cloud-connected with this morning's announcement of a quartet of new Dash Cam models, all of which feature new online Vault storage and Live View remote monitoring aimed at boosting security of parked vehicles. The Dash Cam Mini 2 is the smallest and simplest...
Shoppingretailmenot.com

15 Stylish Outdoor Finds From Overstock.com’s Huge Summer Sale

Ad content in partnership with Overstock.com—dream homes for all. Summer is in full swing and we are more than ready for backyard BBQs, pool hangs and fun in the sun!. Just in time to help us deck out our outdoor spaces, Overstock.com is shining some savings on us. Right now, get up to 70% off thousands of items during the Red Tag sale. And through June 17, get an exclusive 13% off at Overstock.com and free shipping! Yes, that’s free shipping on everything big and small—even furniture! That’s nothing to throw shade at.
RetailPosted by
SlashGear

Walmart and Target are planning their own Prime Day alternatives

Amazon plans to hold its Prime Day 2021 over a 48-hour period starting June 21 at midnight Pacific Time. Competitors Walmart and Target are gearing up to compete with the online retailer with their own sales, both of which will take place on the same dates as Prime Day. Target is calling its June sale ‘Deal Days,’ while Walmart is referring to its own Prime Day alternative as ‘Deals for Days.’