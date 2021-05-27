Bora Portamate PBR-004 4-Shelf Wood Organizer and Lumber Storage Rack $31.99

View your work from a comfortable height with the Oakywood Desk Shelf dual monitor stand. It has enough space for 2 monitors and positions screens at an ergonomic height. And, since it lifts the monitors off your desk, you get additional storage space underneath. It’s the ideal place to store your keyboard, mouse, notebook, and charging dock. Moreover, this dual monitor stand is handcrafted from solid walnut or oak wood material. So it delivers a gorgeous, natural look. Furthermore, it boasts a load capacity of up 220 pounds so that it can support even your heaviest screen. Also, this workspace gadget’s steel legs have a cork layer underneath that prevents it from scratching surfaces. With its natural wood grains and ecological oil finish, this is an accessory you’ll be proud to have on your workspace.