Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NB Municipal Pool Update, May 27

oregontoday.net
 5 days ago

Report from North Bend City Administrator David Milliron to the City Council May 25 regarding the Municipal Pool. “The City applied for a K-12 Summer Learning Grant from the Oregon Communities Foundation. If awarded, these are American Rescue Plan dollars, allowing North Bend to open the pool on July 1st. Our goal is to operate the pool for July, August, and September, then close it to perform all the necessary capital upgrades. Then, hopefully, in January 2022, the City will be able to have a grand re-opening of the pool. We want to thank North Benders for their support of the recent levy, which will fund the Operations and Maintenance of the pool for five years. Those funds will begin coming into the City as property owners pay their property tax bills in November 2021. North Bend has been invited to apply for a grant from the Judith Ann Morgan Foundation. If awarded, North Bend will have sufficient funds to pay for the capital upgrades for the pool, relieving pressure on the General Fund to address some pressing public safety capital equipment needs.”

oregontoday.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Richardson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Property#Public Funds#October#City Administrator#Nb Municipal Pool Update#The City Council#The Municipal Pool#North Benders#The General Fund#Ocf#The Mingus Pool#Pool Renovation Updates#Contractors#Grant#Report#Property Owners#Sufficient Funds#Property Tax Revenues#July#August
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

May Publication Updates

Tip 403, NFRC Labeling Requirements, 2018 Seattle Energy Code, was updated with the 2018 Seattle Energy Code requirements. Tip 419, Commissioning Requirements in the Seattle Energy Code “Commercial Building” Provisions, was updated with the 2018 Seattle Energy Codes requirements. Director’s Rules. Draft. DDR 13-2021, Determination of State Environmental Policy Act...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Newport News expects to finish fiscal year with $5.5 million surplus

Newport News is expecting a $5.5 million surplus to the current fiscal year based on third-quarter projections from May, but the additional funds wouldn’t be returned directly to taxpayers. Several major sources of revenue for the city took a hit because of the pandemic, but the city saved money by freezing hiring for some positions, limiting travel and cutting expenses. Lisa Cipriano, the ...
Encinitas, CACoast News

Encinitas City Council repeals housing density ordinance

ENCINITAS — The Encinitas City Council, following recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission, has voted to repeal a city ordinance that the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has said was in violation of state law. The ordinance, dealing with housing density in the city, was said to...
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Council Approves Temporary Buildings at Greenhill School

The City Council approved a special use permit for seven portable temporary classrooms at Greenhill School at its May 25 meeting. The most recent anticipated campus upgrade at Greenhill School is the reconstruction of an existing science building. In order to complete this project, the school will need to temporarily place seven portable buildings, six to serve as temporary classrooms and one to house the bathrooms for these classrooms. This triggers the requirement for a new Special Use Permit to ensure that the quantity, location, appearance, and duration of the use of the proposed temporary classrooms are compatible with surrounding site conditions.
Peabody, MADaily Item

Peabody mayor to lift state of emergency

PEABODY — Mayor Edward A. Bettencourt Jr. announced that he will lift the State of Emergency in March 2020, effective June 15. Bettencourt cited dramatically-improved COVID-19 metrics as well as guidance from the State and CDC. “The latest data from the Health Department shows that we have turned a remarkable...
Politicsmvariety.com

Saipan municipal council reschedules session for June 3

(Press Release) — The 16th Saipan and Northern Islands Municipal Council announces that its seventh regular session scheduled for May 28, 2021 has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Kiosku in Chalan Kanoa. The following is the agenda:. 1) Call to Order. 2) Call...
Charles City, IAkchanews.com

Charles City Municipal Pool to Reopen Monday

Weather permitting, the Charles City municipal swimming pool is set to reopen this Monday, Memorial Day. After the pool was closed all of last summer due to COVD-19, Parks and Rec Director Tyler Mitchell says patrons are ready for the pool’s return in 2021. Mitchell says regular pool hours will...
Tuscola, ILThe News-Gazette

Tuscola pool to open, though lifeguard shortage may limit hours

TUSCOLA — The Tuscola City Pool will open this year, but it’s not yet clear when or what the hours will be. The city has so far hired 13 lifeguards, fewer than the 20 it would like to have, City Administrator Drew Hoel said, but it is still considering five prospects.
Monroeville, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

MUNICIPALITY OF MONROEVILLE NO...

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Council of the Municipality of Monroeville will hold a public hearing on June 8, 2021, at 6:50 PM prevailing time at the Municipal Center of the Municipality of Monroeville, 2700 Monroeville Boulevard, Monroeville, PA 15146. The public hearing will be held pursuant to the requirements of Section 147(f) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, to consider and approve the proposal of Monroeville Volunteer Fire Company #4 to obtain tax-free financing to refinance certain additions and renovations to a building used as a fire station and located at 4370 Northern Pike, Monroeville, Pennsylvania 15146, and to pay costs and expenses incidental to the financing, in the maximum aggregate principal amount of $1,250,000.00.
New Bremen, OHThe Evening Leader

NB Council Considering Extra Duties for Admin

NEW BREMEN — At its Monday meeting, New Bremen village council completed a first reading of an ordinance that would give the village administrator more duties and a higher wage. Village Administrator Brent Richter took over the position back in November of 2020 and in that same month, Economic Development...
Madison, SDamazingmadison.com

City commission hears update on outdoor pool repair project

Madison City Commissioners heard an update during their meeting Monday on the progress regarding repairs at the Madison Aquatic Center. City Utilities Director Brad Lawrence told commissioners that he met with the electrical engineer the city hired to help with the plans for the electrical repair work that needs to be completed at the facility last week. Lawrence said that the engineer is finishing up the plans for the project and gave him a list of the electrical components the city will need to purchase for the project.
Galva, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Galva pool to open May 29

The concession stand will only serve pre-packaged food this year. If an individual or a business wants to sponsor a free day at the pool for $250. This allows all swimmers free entrance to the pool. If you are interested, please contact a board member or leave a message on the Galva Park District Facebook page.
Louisburg, KSrepublic-online.com

Louisburg pool set to open May 29

LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will open for the season Memorial Day weekend with operations mostly resembling those in place prior to COVID-19, including the return of concessions, deck chairs and lockers. The City Council made the decision at its May 3 meeting to operate the pool under as...
Tuscola, ILeastcentralreporter.com

CITY OF TUSCOLA: Tuscola Pool Update!

City of Tuscola issued the following announcement on May. 21. Many lifeguard positions are filled & lifeguards are being trained for certification. Pool passes will go on sale Monday, May 24 at the Water Walk-up on the south side of City Hall; or through our website or email with on-line payment (can be mailed or held at the pool desk)
PoliticsPosted by
DFW Community News

Municipal Court lobby closed May 26-28

The Municipal Court lobby is closed May 26-28 to ensure staff safety as the building undergoes air duct cleaning. The lobby will remain closed on Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day. Allen Municipal Court will return to normal hours on Tuesday, June 1.
Hammond Daily Star

Zemurray pool to open May 29

The much-awaited grand opening of the new swimming pool at Zemurray Park is set for May 29 at noon, city officials announced. The pool hours will be Tuesdays through Saturdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed on Mondays. Swimming lessons in two-week sessions...
New Haven, WVPoint Pleasant Register

New Haven Pool to reopen May 29

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven municipal swimming pool is set to open May 29, it was announced at the most recent town council meeting. Present were Mayor Phil Serevicz, Recorder Becky Benson, and council members Steve Carpenter, Jessica Rickard, and Roy Dale Grimm. Absent were councilmen Colton McKinney and Stephen Ohlinger, Jr.