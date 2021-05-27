NB Municipal Pool Update, May 27

Report from North Bend City Administrator David Milliron to the City Council May 25 regarding the Municipal Pool. “The City applied for a K-12 Summer Learning Grant from the Oregon Communities Foundation. If awarded, these are American Rescue Plan dollars, allowing North Bend to open the pool on July 1st. Our goal is to operate the pool for July, August, and September, then close it to perform all the necessary capital upgrades. Then, hopefully, in January 2022, the City will be able to have a grand re-opening of the pool. We want to thank North Benders for their support of the recent levy, which will fund the Operations and Maintenance of the pool for five years. Those funds will begin coming into the City as property owners pay their property tax bills in November 2021. North Bend has been invited to apply for a grant from the Judith Ann Morgan Foundation. If awarded, North Bend will have sufficient funds to pay for the capital upgrades for the pool, relieving pressure on the General Fund to address some pressing public safety capital equipment needs.”