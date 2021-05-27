Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gaffney, SC

Ex-police officer charged with stealing and selling ammo

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A former police officer in South Carolina stole ammunition from his department and sold it to a gun range, state police said.

Theodore Robert Martin, 33, was arrested Tuesday and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent and misconduct in office. according to warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division.

Martin took and sold less than $2,000 worth of ammunition from the Gaffney Police Department’s armory on Feb. 27, according to the warrants.

Martin was fired in March once the SLED investigation into the missing ammunition started, Police Chief Chris Skinner said at the time.

Court records did not list a lawyer for Martin.

Martin faces up to a year in prison and a $1,000 fine if convicted on the misconduct charge and up to 30 days in jail or a $1,000 fine if found guilty on the breach of trust charge.)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

474K+
Followers
246K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gaffney, SC
Gaffney, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Chief#Police Records#Guns#State Police#Jail#Ap#Sled#Gaffney Police Department#Officer#Selling#Trust Charge#Ammunition#Warrants#Prison#Court Records#Misconduct#Breach#State Law#S C#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Cherokee County, SCGaffney Ledger

Arrest made in McKown’s Mountain Road shooting

The Cherokee County Sheriff ’s Office has arrested a person of interest in a Thursday morning shooting that left one man with several gunshot wounds. Timothy Jay Blanton, 39, of 1753 McKown’s Mountain Road was arrested Thursday, May 13, and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a stolen vehicle and assault and […]
Mental HealthTimes and Democrat

Videos show inmate's death in South Carolina jail

In newly released video of the January death of a South Carolina inmate with a history of mental health issues, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man's neck and back, before he stops moving.