— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Let's be real: Not every woman has an hourglass figure—nor should they. Regardless of what body shape you're rocking, shapewear can help you feel more confident and comfortable when wearing that LBD out on the town, or even a fitted summer maxi dress for a stroll in the park. If your collection could use a refresh, Macy's is offering shapewear galore at discounts as deep as 40% right now as part of its lowest prices for the season sale.