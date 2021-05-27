Cancel
Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer w/ Turbo Head Spray Nozzle $139

By Tommy
techbargains.com
 18 days ago

Deal of the Day. Amazon has the Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer w/ Turbo Head Spray Nozzle for a low $139.00 Free Shipping. This normally retails for $199, so you're saving 30% off the list price with this deal. Powerful 14.5A motor generates up to 2030 psi/1.76...

techbargains.com
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

How to use a pressure washer

Using a pressure washer is a quick and easy way to clean large surfaces outside your home. Everyday dirt, grime and mildew can build up on your patio, deck, driveway or pathways and this could take hours to clean manually. A pressure washer can do the job much more efficiently and it can also be used on almost any surface, from gently washing pollen off your car to addressing those stubborn oil spills on the driveway.
Electronicsdailyhawker.com

Things to Consider Before Buying an Electric Pressure Washer

In so many ways, the invention of the pressure washer is a gift from the cleaning gods. Before the advent of this powerful cleaning machine, the only way to rid the house of dirt, grime, and whatnot was through soap and a bucket of water. That’s not too bad in the beginning, but as people got busier and busier, they realized that allocating the whole day for cleaning just won’t cut it.
Electronicselectrek.co

Green Deals: Greenworks 1700PSI electric pressure washer cleans your outdoor space from $75, more

Lowe’s is offering the Greenworks 1700PSI 1.2-GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $79 shipped. Those with a Lowe’s Advantage Credit Card (free to sign up) will save an additional 5%, dropping the price to $75.05 shipped. Down from its $99 normal going rate, this saves as much as 25% and is the best available. If you’re wanting to give your home a facelift this summer, a pressure washer is a key ingredient in that process. This model is electric, meaning no gas or oil are required for it to function. Greenworks includes a 35-foot power cord and 20-foot high-pressure hose in the box, alongside multiple quick-connect wand tips that make it easy to clean a variety of surfaces. Rated 4.4/5 stars.
EconomyPosted by
Rental

Northern Tool + Equipment NorthStar Electric Pressure Washers

Northern Tool + Equipment has introduced its newest line of universal and professional quality pressure washers — the NorthStar Electric Cold-Water Pressure Washers. The new line of nine pressure washers feature premium components, are designed and manufactured in the United States, and offer two-year motor, five-year pump, and 10-year frame limited warranties.
TechnologyTrustedReviews

Washer dryer vs separates

Washer dryers are a good solution for those who are short on space, but two separate appliances are likely to deliver greater rewards over the long-term, particularly if you’re a frequent user of the tumble dryer. When faced with the decision to update your laundry set-up, the choice of appliances...
Electronicstheawesomer.com

Arrowmax SES PRO Smart Electric Screwdriver

This compact screwdriver is perfect for working on electronics and other small projects. It has a 200 RPM variable-speed drive which can stop when it reaches the proper torque. An OLED screen displays drilling direction, torque, and battery levels, while multiple LED lights reduce shadows. Comes with 34 magnetic bits.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Sun Joe 16" 13.5A Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator $109

Amazon has the Sun Joe TJ604E 16" 13.5A Electric Garden Tiller/Cultivator. for a low $109.00 Free Shipping. Save 28% off list price. Walmart currently has this for the same price too. Powerful 13.5A motor cultivates up to 16" wide x 8" deep. 6 durable steel angled tines for maximum durability...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Sun Joe iON16LM 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower w/ Brushless Motor $215

Amazon has the Sun Joe iON16LM 40V 16" Cordless Lawn Mower w/ Brushless Motor for a low $215.00 Free Shipping. This normally sells for $241.28, so you are saving $26 off list price. Over 1,400 reviews on Amazon with a 4.2/5 star rating. No pull cords, gas, oil, tune-ups, carbon...
Carsdealepic.com

SIMPSON Powershot PS61115 3500 PSI 2.5 GPM Kohler SH270 Cold Water Pressure Washer

List Price ** $459.98 ** now only ** $399.98 ** Limited time only!!. Reliable AAA AX300 axial cam pump delivers higher pressure at the nozzle. MorFlex 5/16″ x 25′ high-pressure hose is non-marring, flexible and abrasion-resistant. Welded steel frame with powder-coated finish. 10″ premium tires. Free shipping. This SIMPSON Powershot...
Shoppingathriftymom.com

Under-Sink & Countertop Water Filtration

Highly rated Under-Sink & Countertop Water Filtration on sale today with free shipping. Order HERE —-> Under-Sink & Countertop Filtration. You can take advantage of FREE Shipping with Prime and get it in two days… remember you can try prime for FREE for 30 days. Try Prime for FREE!. Looking...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case has a stainless steel design that suits any occasion

Dress up your smartwatch with the Golden Concept SP44 Apple Watch Case. It features a classic design that transforms your favorite smartwatch into a timepiece you can wear on any occasion. What’s more, master craftsmen carve the case from a solid 316L stainless steel block using Swiss manufacturing methods. In fact, its polished surfaces give it a beautiful, unique look. Furthermore, it’s limited to just 9,999 pieces worldwide. For this reason, each one has its serial number engraved on its temple. Moreover, the rubber strap secures it around your wrist and keeps you comfortable. Finally, with its sophisticated Black and Blue band options along with the Rose Gold, Black, and Silver PVD-plated stainless steel colors, this accessory elevates your look.
Shoppinghuntinglife.com

Innovative Delta SideWinder™ Bag Target – Limited Time Offer

Manufactured to be a favorite on the range, archers will want to take a look at the Delta SideWinder bag target. Features oversize dimensions for extra stability and longer lasting use. Offers effortless one-handed arrow removal. High-contrast aim-points make target acquisition easy. Delta’s higher density fill offers more arrow stopping control and adds durability. Printed on both sides and features high-quality sewn-in handles. Crossbow compatible. For a limited time, Delta is offering FREE shipping on a SideWinder target, order with code: DMFREESHIP.
BicyclesT3.com

Yadea KS 5 Pro electric scooter review: a big powerful ride

The Yadea KS5 Pro boasts some impressive specs that make it a hugely appealing option. It also looks great and comes in at a price that’s competitive. All this made me jump at the chance to test it for myself. There are many different grades of kick scooters on the...
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Honeydew Sleep Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow review – A pillow that’s infused with copper!

REVIEW – Most of us spend 7 or more hours a night sleeping so it’s obvious that a pillow is an important “tool” that can positively or negatively affect our sleep. When it comes to pillows, I’m incredibly picky. I’ve reviewed quite a few pillows over the years only to stow them in the closet after the review is done so I can go back to my previous favorite pillow. Let’s find out if the Honeydew Sleep Scrumptious Side Sleeper Pillow shares the same fate or has it become my new favorite?
Shoppingelectrek.co

Green Deals: Stop buying oil + gas with a RYOBI 40V electric mower at $249, more

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 40V Brushless 17-inch Walk-behind Mower for $249 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. If you’re tired of paying for gas and oil to mow the yard, remedy it by replacing your old mower with this brand-new electric model. It runs off of the included 40V 6Ah battery and can handle up to 1/2-acre on a single charge. It folds up for compact storage, so as to not take up much room in your garage when you’re not mowing. Plus, the 40V battery is compatible with dozens of other tools from RYOBI, making it a versatile addition to your kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
ElectronicsPosted by
CNN

The best sales to shop today: Samsung, Columbia, Best Buy and more

CNN — Today, you’ll find deals on Samsung bundles, a discounted Cricut Maker and savings on Amazon Echo Buds. All that and more below. Whether you’re in the market for a new phone, TV, tablet or appliance, Samsung has you covered with Discover Samsung, its latest sales event. Right now, you can save on bundles across product categories, like the Galaxy Ecosystem Bundle which includes the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch3, Buds Pro and a Bookcover Keyboard, now 41% off. You can also save on individual products with daily offers, like home appliances which are up to 40% off and the Galaxy S21+5G, which is now $100 off. If none of the available bundles are for you, that’s no problem; choose at least two products across categories now on sale and get an additional 10% off. The sale ends June 20, just in time for Father’s Day, so treat Dad (or yourself) to a new gadget.
Shoppingprobrewer.com

automatic 6 head counter pressure filler + capper

Automatic 6 head counter pressure filler + capper ( $12,000 ) PLC controlled, fully automatic filler with 28mm PCO capper. Can run still or carbonated in glass or PET from 8 oz to 2 Litre bottles. Has preevacuation and CIP cycle. Simple, reliable and compact. Can do 30 x 17oz...