Sun Joe SPX4000-PRO 2030PSI 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer w/ Turbo Head Spray Nozzle $139

CNN — Today, you’ll find deals on Samsung bundles, a discounted Cricut Maker and savings on Amazon Echo Buds. All that and more below. Whether you’re in the market for a new phone, TV, tablet or appliance, Samsung has you covered with Discover Samsung, its latest sales event. Right now, you can save on bundles across product categories, like the Galaxy Ecosystem Bundle which includes the Galaxy Tab S7+, Watch3, Buds Pro and a Bookcover Keyboard, now 41% off. You can also save on individual products with daily offers, like home appliances which are up to 40% off and the Galaxy S21+5G, which is now $100 off. If none of the available bundles are for you, that’s no problem; choose at least two products across categories now on sale and get an additional 10% off. The sale ends June 20, just in time for Father’s Day, so treat Dad (or yourself) to a new gadget.