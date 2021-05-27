Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

Vaccinations in Oregon, May 27

oregontoday.net
 5 days ago

Wednesday, OHA reported that 27,555 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,972 doses were administered on May 25 and 12,583 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 25. The seven-day running average is now 29,993 doses per day.

oregontoday.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunization#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Oha#Covid 19 Vaccinations#Vaccination Data#Cumulative Daily Totals#Providers#Iis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Healthabcnews4.com

Oregon governor says vaccine verifications are 'an interim measure'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Under current guidelines, if businesses want to allow customers inside without masks, the business has to verify that a customer has been vaccinated. Many businesses feel this is a big burden and throughout the pandemic, they've had to be the enforcer of rules. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon...
Oregon Statekdockfm.com

Mask Guidelines for Fully Vaccinated People Relaxed in Oregon

Fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, in most public settings, where vaccination status is checked. That’s according to adjusted Oregon COVID guidelines released by the Oregon Health Authority this afternoon. The OHA went on to say masks will be required where vaccination status is not checked. The guidelines also allow businesses and venue operators to establish more restrictive mask policies. The latest guidelines also address outdoor settings. OHA recommended continued use of masks and social distancing in crowded settings especially if patrons are not vaccinated. The guidance comes following the Centers for Disease Control announcement last week. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their last dose of the vaccine. Fully vaccinated people are still required to wear masks on public transportation, schools, hospitals and clinics, homeless shelters, long-term care, and correctional facilities.
Oregon Statenbc16.com

Oregon sees 509 new coronavirus cases as vaccination rate grows

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority reported 509 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, both confirmed and presumptive. The daily report brings the state's total number of cases to 198,356 since the pandemic began. Health officials also reported five more virus-related deaths, raising the death toll in Oregon to 2,618.
Oregon Statebluemountaineagle.com

Oregon nears full reopening as 'vaccine passport' debate flares up

(The Center Square) – Vaccinated Oregonians can forego wearing a face mask in most places so long as they produce what critics call "vaccine passports." The new rule comes from the Oregon Health Authority's revisions to the state's pandemic restrictions on Tuesday in line with federal guidance from the CDC and Gov. Kate Brown. Private businesses, employers, and places of worship may set face mask guidelines, but only fully vaccinated people may go mask-free. They must provide proof of their vaccination to do so.
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

'Take your shot Oregon' - Cash prize drawings for vaccinations

State announces $1 million lottery drawing for vaccinated residents and scholarship opportunities for students.Gov. Kate Brown announced cash prize drawings for Oregonians who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccination. The announcement included a $1 million lottery drawing for all Oregonians 18 and older who have gotten at least one dose before June 27. The plan also calls for five $100,000 Oregon College Saving Plan Scholarship winners for youths ages 12 to 17, and each of Oregon's 36 counties will have a $10,000 winner as well. The drawing will take place on Monday, June 28, with winners announced the following week. The...
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

Oregon offers $1M prize to get COVID vaccine; $100K scholarships for teens

Would $1 million change your mind about getting the COVID vaccine?. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and state health officials sure hope so. Brown and the Oregon Lottery on Friday afternoon announced the “Take Your Shot” campaign, which gives anyone 18 and over who’s had at least one dose of the vaccine a shot at a $1 million prize.
Oregon StatePosted by
Fox News

Oregon requires vaccine proof to go maskless indoors

Oregon requires vaccine proof to go maskless indoors. For video troubleshooting and help click here. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Oregon Statekptv.com

All4Oregon surpasses 500K vaccinations at Oregon Convention Center site

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Nearly five months after All4Oregon open its mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center, it will administer its 500,000th vaccination Tuesday. The Oregon Convention Center opened as a vaccination site on Jan. 20. To date, 282,000 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine at the site, which is jointly operated by Kaiser Permanente, Providence, Legacy Health and OHSU.
Oregon StateKXL

Oregon Governor Announces 1-Million Dollar Prize For Being Vaccinated

Salem, Ore. — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced the “Take Your Shot Oregon” Vaccination Campaign on Friday. The campaign will offer a one million dollar prize, in conjunction with the Oregon Lottery, to one Oregon resident, 18 years old and older, who has been vaccinated by June 27th. The drawing will take place on June 28th and the winner will be announced the following day.
Oregon Statetechnocracy.news

Oregon Imposes Vaccine Passports, Demands Compliance

The Fascist state of Oregon has become the first state to mandate vaccination in order to be able to take your face mask off when entering businesses, churches, government buildings, etc. This is the resurrection of Jim Crow laws but based on a vaccine instead of skin color. Essentially, you...