Vaccinations in Oregon, May 27

Fully vaccinated people will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, in most public settings, where vaccination status is checked. That’s according to adjusted Oregon COVID guidelines released by the Oregon Health Authority this afternoon. The OHA went on to say masks will be required where vaccination status is not checked. The guidelines also allow businesses and venue operators to establish more restrictive mask policies. The latest guidelines also address outdoor settings. OHA recommended continued use of masks and social distancing in crowded settings especially if patrons are not vaccinated. The guidance comes following the Centers for Disease Control announcement last week. Individuals are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their last dose of the vaccine. Fully vaccinated people are still required to wear masks on public transportation, schools, hospitals and clinics, homeless shelters, long-term care, and correctional facilities.