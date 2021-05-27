De-Fi Provides Hope To The 1.7 Billion People In The World That Were Left Outside Of Finance

The Federal Reserve doesn’t understand what problem De-Fi is trying to solve and it has been showing. Recently the Federal Reserve’s top supervisory official came out and said that the Federal Reserve does not understand De-Fi and the problem it tries to solve. This is not an attempt on bashing that take but actually commending the honesty because the lack of understanding had been apparent for a while. For the space to move forward with feasible regulations, which most likely are coming, understanding is fundamental. I’m not expecting big things but hopefully, now it will come from a position of understanding instead of solely fear.