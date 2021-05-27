Cancel
Serving Diverse Digital Tech Users

By April Green
ucsd.edu
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiversity and inclusion: these are important principles for higher education that make an impact in both the physical and digital world, and a key part of inclusion in digital spaces is a focus on accessibility. When users who rely on assistive technology browse the Internet or navigate software, they often...

ucsdnews.ucsd.edu
#Blindness#Digital World#Design Tech#Interactive Software#Internet Users#World Wide Web#Html#Uc San Diego#The Uc San Diego Library#Eaoc#Nomouse Challenge#Uc San Diego Blink#Cms#Facebook#Digital Marketers#Digital Accessibility#Digital Spaces#Digital Ads#Digital Advertisements#Screen Reader Users
Economythepaypers.com

Atomic, Welcome Tech launch digital banking for Hispanic community

US-based Atomic has announced a partnership with Welcome Tech to extend financial services availability to millions in the Hispanic community. Atomic is a player in payroll APIs for direct deposit acquisition, while Welcome Tech a financial services platform for the immigrant community. The partnership between Atomic and Welcome Tech will enable direct deposits for the nearly 3 million account holders and 9 million community members of Welcome Tech, many of whom will gain access to bank accounts for the first time.
MinoritiesPosted by
Boston Business Journal

Tech startups still lack diverse hiring methods

2020 marked a year of revolution. With an increased spotlight on police brutality and a 150% increase in Asian hate crimes nationwide, America has been at a standstill navigating ways to address racial equity. Correspondingly, emerging tech startups are facing the same pressure to refocus their hiring methods to better...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The Associated Press

Tech calms down, but still strong as the world goes digital

Technology company stocks are in rest mode this year, but what may seem like weakness as the economy recovers is really just dormancy. Digital devices, software and even cybersecurity will be the key areas for steady growth as consumers and businesses become more digital in how they operate, analysts say. The virus pandemic made that digital shift much sharper when people were forced to work, shop and stay entertained at home and that trend is only going to become more ingrained.
Video Gamestheonyxpath.com

User Profile

I know virtues and vices are supposed to be single words that serve as shorthand for a character's defining ideal and character flaw, but the most interesting personality I played was something that came into being over the course of a game. It didn't quite fit the virtue and vice I picked initially and I never figured out quite the right words to sum it up.
Technologylabmanager.com

A Better Way to Introduce Digital Tech in the Workplace

When bringing technologies into the workplace, it pays to be realistic. Often, for instance, bringing new digital technology into an organization does not radically improve a firm's operations. Despite high-level planning, a more frequent result is the messy process of frontline employees figuring out how they can get tech tools to help them to some degree.
Computersbitcoinist.com

XinFin Serves as an Alternative Solution for ETH Users

XinFin along with many other projects serves as an alternative to Ethereum transaction speed issue. Moreover, ETH is the first blockchain platform with smart technologies, and is now recognized as a frustrated platform. High gas fee and slow transaction speed are the current main drawbacks. It makes the ETH users turn towards alternate networks. Ethereum stands unique and high as prominent Altcoin among crypto users.
ALAala.org

ALA Joint Digital Content Working Group paper calls for improved access, licensing models, pricing to serve readers

CHICAGO - “The Need for Change: A Position Paper on E-Lending by the ALA Joint Digital Content Working Group” examines digital lending in public, academic, and K-12 school libraries. The paper notes current and long-standing challenges in digital content lending and the issues that complicate acquisition of, user access to, and preservation of digital information.
SoftwareMarietta Daily Journal

Digital learning products aim to increase diverseness in engineering, finance and tech

The number of women who are proficient in financial literacy is significantly less than men around the world, according to the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center, which surveyed what women know about investing. And the number of non-white and non-male workers entering the engineering, technology and computing occupations remains low,...
Cell PhonesWorld Link

Tech Tuesday: Building a Digital Defense Against Unwanted Apps

Welcome to the Oregon FBI’s Tech Tuesday segment. Today: Building a digital defense against unwanted apps!. Did you forget your password again? You know you are supposed to create complex and unique passwords for everything, which makes it really difficult to remember what they all are. Luckily, more and more sites are offering you the chance to log in with your Facebook or Google or other digital account. Seems easy, right?
HealthMIT Technology Review

Driving digital transformation for medical tech companies

Medical technology and pharmaceutical companies are transitioning beyond biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, and equipment to provide comprehensive patient care. The key is to support proactive, predictive, and personalized care delivery and management that is sustainable. This involves enabling better outcomes, improving patient and clinician experience in care pathways, reducing health-care costs, removing inefficiencies in workflows, and maximizing the convergence of capabilities.
Career Development & Adviceweworkremotely.com

User Experience (UX) Designer

Bitovi’s User Experience department is looking for passionate, experienced UX generalists who align with our team values (listed below). In addition to client work, as a Bitovian you’ll have the opportunity to shape a small and growing company by applying your talent and passion for an area of interest. Bitovi's employees:
Googlecontentmarketinginstitute.com

30+ Link-Building Tips, Tools, and Examples for SEO and Website Traffic

You can think of link building in many ways. I like to call it tedious, painful, and a test of patience. It’s also necessary to compete. Can your business survive without getting one new link in the next year or even five years? Sure. Will your brand miss out on leads, sales, and increased profitability? Probably.
Rochester, MIoakland.edu

OU partners with Digital Marketing Institute on new certificate program

Oakland University PACE is offering the Digital Marketing Pro Certificate in partnership with the Digital Marketing Institute. Students who complete the course and then pass the three-hour exam will receive a Professional Certificate in Digital Marketing from DMI and also the Professional Certified Marketer (PCM) award from the American Marketing Association.
Cell Phonescrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Identity Verification: UnifyID to Acquire Prove to Enhance Multi-Factor User Authentication

The team at UnifyID has announced that they’re teaming up with Prove. The UnifyID team notes that ever since they began offering services, they knew or realized that they were only addressing a relatively small piece of the identity problem. They also mentioned that they knew that there are “strong network effects” in identity and so those entities that operate on a larger scale may have an unfair advantage against smaller market participants.
Computerscoursera.org

Google UX Design Professional Certificate

Prepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design, no experience or degree required. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to a competitively paid job. There are currently 113,700 U.S. job openings in UX design with an average entry-level salary of $58,600.¹ User experience (UX) designers focus on the interaction that users have with products, like websites, apps, and physical objects. They make those everyday interactions useful, enjoyable, and accessible. Over 7 courses, gain in-demand skills that will prepare you for an entry-level job. At under 10 hours per week, you can complete the certificate in less than 6 months. You will create designs on paper and in digital design tools like Figma and Adobe XD. By the end of the certificate program, you will have a professional UX portfolio that includes three end-to-end projects, so that you’re ready to apply for jobs. Upon completion, you can directly apply for jobs with Google and over 130 U.S. employers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Astreya. 82% of Google Career Certificate graduates report a positive career outcome like a new job, promotion, or raise within 6 months.² Check out all Google Career Certificates here. ¹Burning Glass: Labor Insight (Last 12 Months: Feb. 1, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021) ²Coursera Learner Outcome Survey, all time for Google IT Support Certificate. Data is collected via on-platform surveys or email and is cumulative from Jan 2018 - Jan 2021.