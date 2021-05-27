Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

The Simplicity of Our Minds

datadriveninvestor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine yourself discussing with someone. Have you ever just stopped at that moment and thought “What am I talking about?”. Sometimes we get into the discussions so deep that all that conversation continues intuitively. It is like we lose our consciousness and the conversation just flows by itself. Agreements and disagreements in the conversation feel like perfectly matching patterns. We disagree with a specific perspective on a specific subject just because we always disagree with that subject unless we changed it in a previous discussion. Agreements like “Yeah, yeah, you are right” happens so automatically that even though there is something bothering us in that subject, we just say it. When these conversations are finished, we almost do not remember 80% of the conversation unless it is reminded to us. These are unconscious discussions/conversations. Actually, most of the interactions that we have with everything other than us are unconscious. We just live by the time passing. If we do not get conscious moments in our lives, then we “wake up” 5 years later and say “Wow, the time is flying” when we remember a memory from the past. It is not the time that is flying, it is the activity of your consciousness. Even though time is an objective and concrete fact of our universe, we still experience it only when we are conscious. But, when are we conscious? That’s the important point here.

medium.datadriveninvestor.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Simple Living#Consciousness#Important People#Deep Space#Brain Plasticity#Conscious Moments#Patterns#Pattern Machines#Conversation#Respect#Combinations#Balance#Changed#Matrix Multiplication#Traumas And Or Events#Proxies#Open Space#Kids#Restructured Reality
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
Related
Mental HealthComplex

Resources for Calm and Presence of Mind

Figuring out how to calm your mind and your body can be frustrating. Meditation apps, podcasts, tool kits, and more can help you learn to meditate and discover the techniques that work best for you. Free Meditation Resources. Stop, Breathe, and Think: Find your calm with short activities in tune...
Mental Healthrpgfan.com

Mind Scanners

Psychology’s my trade. I love the increasing mechanics built around mental health, therapy, and what it really means to be “well” in today’s society. Games have grown in sophistication of themes, using metaphors and fictional universes to drive home points about the greys of morality. I also can’t get enough of dystopian futures. Mind Scanners is all about psychotherapy in a dystopian society with stylish, unique visuals. What’s not to love?
Public Healthfireapparatusmagazine.com

Out of My Mind

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, state governors have had the authority to make decisions as to what their approach would be to minimize the risk of contracting the disease. Not every state acted the same way. Yet, every governor said they were taking action to “save lives.”. It...
Posted by
Jon Hawkins

How to Improve Your Outlook by Embracing Simplicity

In an era of information overload, why not keep things straightforward?. I never felt confident going into school exams. That’s not to say I was underprepared; I always revised. But my inconfidence was self-inflicted. When I sat down in the exam hall and my heart was racing, I would over-complicate the questions.
Mental HealthOpelika-Auburn News

Huffman: ‘Simplicity outshines complexity’

If there’s one thing life does exceptionally well, it’s breeding stressors. And not only does life breed them, it lets those mischievous hoodlums run amok with no curfew. That’s why, on occasion, it helps to have a little reminder to loosen up. Enjoy the simple things. Any simple thing will...
Mental HealthPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Your New Superpower – The Language of Mindfulness

Wouldn't it be nice to handle conflicts more easily or communicate more effectively?. By learning mindful communication skills, you can turn ordinary conversations into extraordinary and valuable experiences. Discover how mindfulness changes the conversation to help connect authentically, listen deeply, and have better outcomes personally and professionally. This new and better conversation is The Language of Mindfulness. Mindfulness coach and TEDx speaker (2021), Brett Hill offers advice on how mindful communication can have a positive impact on our relationships and improve our life.
Logan County, OHpeakofohio.com

Mindful Minds continues to advocate for mental health (Audio included)

Mindful Minds is helping to combat mental health issues in Logan County. The organization focuses on helping businesses and organizations conduct Mental Wellness education and offer the Mental Health First Aid program. It also offers other consultant training services and leverages strategic partnerships with organizations who can drive awareness, provide training, and related service programs.
Mental HealthLiterary Hub

Do Our Minds Have Immune Systems to Protect Us from Infectious Ideas?

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Andy Norman, author of Mental Immunity: Infectious Ideas, Mind-Parasites, and the Search...
Mental Healthamericanbar.org

Mindfulness 101: A Road Map to the Landscape of the Mind

In navigating life’s inevitable ups and downs, it can be helpful to have a road map. In this month’s column, I’ll be sharing with you a mindfulness road map called the “Landscape of the Mind” that many find useful when riding the roller coaster of emotion that can be an all-too-familiar experience in the practice of law. I’ll also share with you a simple practice for using it and a little of the neuroscience that helps explain why turning to it at challenging times can lessen the intensity of agitated feelings such as anger, doubt, frustration, and fear.
Healthhometownfocus.us

What’s on my MInd

Surgery—that’s what’s on my mind. I recently found myself in a position of making a difficult decision—when to have surgery. It wasn’t a question of should I have surgery, it was a definite when. For a time, I have been experiencing numbness and tingling in my right arm and hand....
Lawabovethelaw.com

Always Mind Your Surroundings

Yes, being a trial lawyer is a job where we spend a lot of time in our minds — thinking, analyzing, writing — but when hearings and trials come, don’t forget to focus as well on what’s around you and address logistics. My last jury trial before the pandemic involved...
Beauty & Fashionstereophile.com

Re-Tales #9: Mind the Gap

That doesn't mean the future is bleak—not necessarily. Many in the industry have hope for hi-fi's future. For that potential future to be realized, however, audio dealers must adapt. Interest in better sound seems to be rising. Consider vinyl's resurgence; regardless of your views on vinyl's ultimate fidelity, it's a big step up from the earlier fashion for MP3s and cheap earbuds. (There's good news on that front, too: Those earbuds morphed into Beats headphones, then Beats into good-quality headphones.
Fitnessmindful.org

9 Mindful Habits for Well-Being

Cultivating and protecting our well-being is deeply personal. It requires us to check-in with ourselves regularly and be open to whatever we may need to feel less stressed, more fulfilled, and generally at ease. In this guide to well-being, you’ll explore nine habits to integrate into your daily life that will serve as helpful tools in sustaining emotional wellness.
Sturgeon Bay, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Mind changing stress reducers

Sturgeon Bay Psychologist Dr. Dennis White says stress management can be controlled by challenging your thinking. He says that we are consistently talking to ourselves in our heads. Our thoughts can be a mixture of rational and irrational ones. Dr. White recommends challenging your thoughts when they may not be...
Yogagoodmenproject.com

How the Buddha Stumbled on Mindfulness

Let’s zoom in on mindfulness to get a sense of what we’re after when we sit down to meditate. Mindful.org says it’s “the basic human ability to be fully present, aware of where we are and what we’re doing, and not overly reactive or overwhelmed by what’s going on around us.”
Religionbiblicalcounselingcoalition.org

Renewing Our Mind by Renewing Our Imagination

Biblical counselors rightly talk a great deal about “renewing our minds.” Yet, at times we’ve failed to identify and highlight a core biblical aspect of the mind/heart—the imagination. Our Imagination: Pictures of Reality—Yēser. We are captured by what captures our imagination. “And God saw that the wickedness of man was...
Lifestylesavingsangel.com

How to Purchase with Mindfulness

Many of us own and buy things we like. That's just human nature, to some degree. Many of us like the comfort and momentary joy of purchasing material objects. The only caveat is that many times over, these objects sit and collect dust and only get used a handful of times. How do we stop the accumulation of clutter? The answer isn't quite as simple as “stop buying stuff.” Here are a few ways to start buying a little more mindfully.
AgricultureAG Week

Producers should be mindful of dust pneumonia

“We have instances where in dry conditions, when there is a lot of dust in the environment, it’s been a commonly encountered situation where soon after dusty conditions set in that we have animals breathing hard and running fevers from pneumonia,” said Russ Daly, South Dakota State University Extension veterinarian and professor. “I am sure dust pneumonia will be more of an issue this year, given the region’s drought conditions.”
Food & Drinksthespruceeats.com

Snacking State of Mind

Show me what snack you reach for when you’re stressed, excited, procrastinating, or just plain bored, and right away I get you. Our snacking choices and habits say a lot about us, from our heritage, our desires, our personality, and more. But what EXACTLY is a snack? I could easily...