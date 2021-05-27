The Simplicity of Our Minds

Imagine yourself discussing with someone. Have you ever just stopped at that moment and thought “What am I talking about?”. Sometimes we get into the discussions so deep that all that conversation continues intuitively. It is like we lose our consciousness and the conversation just flows by itself. Agreements and disagreements in the conversation feel like perfectly matching patterns. We disagree with a specific perspective on a specific subject just because we always disagree with that subject unless we changed it in a previous discussion. Agreements like “Yeah, yeah, you are right” happens so automatically that even though there is something bothering us in that subject, we just say it. When these conversations are finished, we almost do not remember 80% of the conversation unless it is reminded to us. These are unconscious discussions/conversations. Actually, most of the interactions that we have with everything other than us are unconscious. We just live by the time passing. If we do not get conscious moments in our lives, then we “wake up” 5 years later and say “Wow, the time is flying” when we remember a memory from the past. It is not the time that is flying, it is the activity of your consciousness. Even though time is an objective and concrete fact of our universe, we still experience it only when we are conscious. But, when are we conscious? That’s the important point here.