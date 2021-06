While no two investors are the same, the vast majority of successful retirement portfolios share a common link: dividend stocks. The simple answer to "Why dividend stocks?" is that they outperform over the long run ... by a lot. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the annualized return of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to non-dividend-paying stocks over the same time frame. The results showed that dividend-paying stocks returned an annual average of 9.5% over four decades, whereas the non-dividend-paying companies limped to an annualized return of just 1.6%.