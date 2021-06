Photos by Adam Andres Pawlikiewicz Mesa (@adamonthego) With an astounding time of 26 hours, 55 minutes, and 24 seconds (26:55:24), Lael Wilcox (@laelwilcox) became the fastest woman to finish last weekend’s Garmin UNBOUND Gravel XL in the Flint Hills around Emporia, Kansas, standing atop the podium of the challenging 358-mile (576-kilometer) race for the second year in a row. Summarizing her experience on Instagram, Lael wrote, “I had a blast out there. This year’s course was way harder than 2019. It was really cool to have so many other women out racing — hoping to encourage more to give it a go next time.”