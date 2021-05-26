Valerie Ogden
SAVING APOLLO: (Softcover: $15, 80pp, 6X9″: 979-8-510245-44-8; Photos of Apollo by Kian Phillips; Foreword by Meredith Ayan; Nonfiction—Pets—Essays & Narratives; HV4701-4890.9 Protection of animals; Release: June 1, 2021): Born into misery in Syria, gruesomely injured in Iraq, clandestinely transferred to Lebanon, rejected by service members asking to adopt him in the US, Apollo never gives up. SAVING APOLLO is a parable for all ages about a forsaken dog who always opens his heart and turns darkness into light as he searches for a permanent home and country.anaphoraliterary.com