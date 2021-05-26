Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Valerie Ogden

By Interview with Barbi Leifert, Established Dancer, Writer, Painter
anaphoraliterary.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVING APOLLO: (Softcover: $15, 80pp, 6X9″: 979-8-510245-44-8; Photos of Apollo by Kian Phillips; Foreword by Meredith Ayan; Nonfiction—Pets—Essays & Narratives; HV4701-4890.9 Protection of animals; Release: June 1, 2021): Born into misery in Syria, gruesomely injured in Iraq, clandestinely transferred to Lebanon, rejected by service members asking to adopt him in the US, Apollo never gives up. SAVING APOLLO is a parable for all ages about a forsaken dog who always opens his heart and turns darkness into light as he searches for a permanent home and country.

anaphoraliterary.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apollo#Hv4701 4890 9 Protection#The Board Of Directors#American#U S Army Ranger#Vesec#Beta#Nonfiction#Volunteer#Foreword#Home#Darkness#Philadelphia#Lebanon#Saving Apollo#Beirut#Non Commissioned War Dogs#Uplifting Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
Country
Syria
News Break
Pets
Country
Iraq
Related
Worldwjtn.com

'Time has come' for pandemic treaty, WHO chief says

(LONDON) -- The head of the World Health Organization has called for launching negotiations on an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response to better ready the world for the next disease outbreak. "This is an idea whose time has come," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysesus said Monday during the...
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

WHO names COVID-19 variants found in India as 'Kappa' and 'Delta'

India had on May 12 objected to it, identified as B.1.617 till now, being labelled the "Indian variant". It said that the highest numbers of new COVID cases in the last seven days were reported from India (1,846,055 new cases; 23 per cent decrease), Brazil (451,424 new cases; 3 per cent increase), Argentina (213,046 new cases; 41 per cent increase), the United States of America (188,410 new cases; 20 per cent decrease), and Colombia (107,590 new cases; 7 per cent decrease).
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: Mexico’s ‘cut-off-your-nose-to-spite-your-face’ glyphosate ban — Why prohibiting one of the safest herbicides in the world will dramatically increase the use of a demonstrably more harmful alternative

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It appears that the proposed Mexican government plan to ban all genetically engineered corn and the widely used herbicide glyphosate (Roundup) will go into effect by 2024 as originally ordered.
Oregon StatePosted by
Indy100

7 Trump-voting counties in Oregon are so mad at the election result they want to secede from the state

Seven counties are so furious about its government that they want to secede from Oregon. Five rural counties have voted in favour of the “Greater Idaho” movement in which Idaho would be expanded to include their counties – joining another two that supported the idea last year – because they claim Oregon doesn’t represent their conservative values.
AccidentsLight Stalking

9 Dead in Selfie Attempt Disaster

We’ve covered tragic stories of selfies gone awry but this one is somewhat on another level given how many people were impacted by this event. Long story short, a selfie attempt on a boat in Indonesia ended in tragedy with 9 people suspected dead after the craft capsized due to too many people crowding in the front of the boat for a picture opportunity.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

SCOOP: Documents reveal Auschwitz gas planned for Arizona executions

The state prison in Florence, Arizona, houses the gas chamber. Built in 1949 and mothballed for 22 years, it’s been dusted off and ‘refurbished’. /Photograph: AP. ‘The Guardian’ details refurbishment of the state gas chamber. By Ed Pilkington | The Guardian. The state of Arizona is preparing to kill death...
Worldwnewsnetwork.com

The Pope is silent as calls for him to apologize grow

VANCOUVER (WNEWS) — Calls for the Pope to apologize continue to pour in. Catholic bishops in Canada have issued statements expressing anguish, offering prayers to the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation after the remains of 215 children were found buried in a residential school in Kamloops. The Kamloops Indian Residential...
Sex CrimesThe Guardian

‘Bodies are being eaten by hyenas; girls of eight raped’: inside the Tigray conflict

The Ethiopian nun, who has to remain anonymous for her own security, is working in Mekelle, Tigray’s capital, and surrounding areas, helping some of the tens of thousands of people displaced by the fighting who have been streaming into camps in the hope of finding shelter and food. Both are in short supply. Humanitarian aid is being largely blocked and a wholesale crackdown is seeing civilians being picked off in the countryside, either shot or rounded up and taken to overcrowded prisons. She spoke to Tracy McVeigh this week.
ReligionThe Sun US

What is the Remnant Fellowship Church cult?

THE Remnant Fellowship Church is an 'international community' based in Tennessee. Here’s some of the key details about the religious organisation. The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious organisation based in Brentwood, Tenessee. The church features "an international community of people who are finding renewed hope, profound love and deep...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

COVID deaths plunge after major world city introduces ivermectin

Authorities create home-treatment-kit for 22 million-strong population. A citywide initiative in Mexico City to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients resulted in a plunge in hospitalizations and deaths, two studies found. Hospitalizations were down by as much as 76%, according to research by the Mexican Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Mexico’s...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Christian pastor who preaches that coronavirus is 'just a cold' and a hoax to 'create a new world order' is charged after 50 of his followers clashed with police at a maskless protest

A Christian pastor who preaches that Covid-19 is a 'hoax' designed to usher in a 'new world order' has been charged with incitement. Revival Church leader Paul Furlong, 53, was arrested on Sunday morning after 50 of his devoted worshippers held an anti-lockdown protest at Narre Warren oval, in Melbourne's southeast.