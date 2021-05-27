Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

House of the Week: Downtown Corner Penthouse

pittsburghmagazine.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis midtown Golden Triangle corner penthouse at Piatt Place features over 4,200 square feet of living space spanning three units with extensive customization. The largest residence features 80 feet of floor-to-ceiling glass, 10 ft. ceilings and extraordinary design features throughout. A gallery entry, open concept great room boasts a masterfully designed media wall and a 40 foot, northeast-facing facing balcony extending to the owner’s suite with a view anchored by the two steeples of Trinity Cathedral and First Presbyterian Churches. The Pedini Italian kitchen offers high lacquer curved cabinetry, sleek quartz and glass work surfaces and high-end appliances. The owner’s wing features two en-suite baths and a boutique closet. The gathering room features a 40-foot southeast-facing balcony and a 550 bottle wine cellar wall. The metropolitan rooftop terrace is a signature feature exclusive to only eight units. Living here puts you in the epicenter of Pittsburgh’s cultural district, sporting venues and foodie destinations.

www.pittsburghmagazine.com
