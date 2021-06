SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City, Iowa man was arrested on false imprisonment charges for allegedly trapping two victims at his apartment. According to court documents, Zack Smith, 20, sent an e-mail to his ex-girlfriend pretending to be his father. The e-mail said that Smith committed suicide on Saturday, and the victim could pick up property from his apartment in the Morningside area of Sioux City.