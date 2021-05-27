Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The most memorable 'Friends' moments

pilotonline.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough its series finale aired nearly two decades ago in 2004, "Friends" remains one of America and the world’s most beloved sitcoms. Here are some of the funniest, most quotable moments from the show's original 10 seasons and 236 episodes. (Kaitlin Miller, Tribune Content Agency) The most memorable 'Friends' moments.

www.pilotonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No One Knows#Pat The Dog#The Stripper#Tribune Content Agency#Episodes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cats
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston claims rude Friends guest star thought he was ‘above’ being on show

Jennifer Aniston has claimed that a Friends guest star thought he was “above” being on the show, and “s*** on it” during filming.Speaking to US radio host Howard Stern, the actor claimed that the incident occurred in the show’s first season.“It was as if they were just too ‘above’ this, to be on a sitcom,” Aniston said. “And I remember when we were doing a network run-through, the network and the producers would just laugh. And this person would be like, ‘Listen to them, just laughing at their own jokes. So stupid, not even funny.’“It was just like, ‘What...
TV Seriesnbcrightnow.com

Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan’s Most Memorable ‘TWD’ Moments (VIDEO)

It’s been a long road for the feud between reformed evildoer Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and survivor mom Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on AMC’s long-running zombie drama The Walking Dead. And while their characters still bristle at the sight of each other seasons later, the actors definitely enjoy chatting and catching up in real life.
Hays, KSfhsu.edu

My Most Embarassing Moment on Campus

As a freshman coming from a very small high school, I was always worried about messing up and making a fool of myself. I must say, I did pretty well considering I am awkward and unorganized. I always thought my most embarrassing moment would be in a classroom full of people when I drop all my books or something clumsy like that, but unfortunately, that was not the case.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'After Ever Happy' Helmer Castille Landon Talks About Drama and Safe Sets

Multihphenate Castille Landon added writing and directing to her resume after she couldn’t find “roles that I loved and I was getting cast in a bunch of indie things that never got the financing altogether. It’s hard enough trying to get cast in something, but then when it falls through, it’s heartbreaking,” she says. She wrote and directed family drama “Apple of My Eye,” starring Amy Smart and Lionsgate thriller “Fear of Rain,” starring Katherine Heigl. She directed “After Ever Happy” and “After We Fell,” part of the “After” franchise series, based on the YA bestsellers. Voltage is selling the films at Cannes. “After We Fell” will be released worldwide Sept. 3. “I feel like I lucked into finding something I was even more passionate about,” she says.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Fans say Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend look identical to Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

If you’ve ever been on the internet before you’ll know that people are just slightly obsessed with how similar Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe look. They are basically identical. Which is why everyone’s jaws very much hit the floor when Ava recently posted a rare picture of her boyfriend Owen Mahoney on Instagram. Quickly fans noticed more than the usual family resemblance, this time saying that Ava and Owen look just like her parents Reese and Ryan Phillippe. Doppelgangers all around!
Recipeshotnewhiphop.com

MoneyBagg Yo Accepts NLE Choppa's Challenge

Memphis rapper MoneyBagg Yo really loves his codeine. The "Wockesha" artist has an entire hit song about his love for lean, disguising his lyrics cleverly and singing about a purple-haired lady who keeps him feeling nice at all times of the day. So when NLE Choppa came forward and challenged the rapper to quit drinking lean by matching every bottle he drinks with a pint of chlorophyll, many believed that MoneyBagg Yo would laugh in Choppa's face. However, his response was quite the contrary.