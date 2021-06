Faculty, staff and students from the Medical Laboratory Technology program at Stanly Community College held a pinning ceremony at the Albemarle campus on May 5. In an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SCC held the pinning ceremony on a stage set-up outdoors on the Albemarle campus. Each student was able to approach the stage to recite the pledge to the profession and receive their MLT pin as family and friends watched from their vehicles.