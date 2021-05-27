Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape May, NJ

Return of Free Movies on the Cape May Beach

dotheshore.com
 14 days ago

Movies on the Beach is back! The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, in partnership with the City of Cape May, are thrilled to announce the return of this summer’s FREE movies on the beach. The line-up will feature “The Kid Who Will Be King” (PG) on July 8, “Robots” (PG) on July 15, “Sandlot” (PG) on July 22, “Ice Age- Collision Course” (PG) on July 29, “X2 – X- Men United (PG-13) on August 5, “Princes Bride” (PG) on August 12, “Spies in Disguise” (PG) on August 19 and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (PG) on August 26.

dotheshore.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#On The Beach#Ice Age#Men United#Gurney Street Beach#Visit Www Capemaycity Com#Feature#King#Princes Bride#Sandlot#X2#Chairs#July#Diary#Spies#Line#Disguise#Cape May Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Weather
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Movies
Related
Asbury Park, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bon Jovi drive-in concert: Everything you need to know, where to see it in NJ, NY and PA

Let's rock — at the movies. It's Bon Jovi at more than 400 drive-in theaters, outdoor venues and movie theaters across North America on Saturday, May 22. The band will play the classics as they were filmed on April 29 at the Paramount Theatre on the boardwalk in Asbury Park. A handful of fans and curious passers-by asked security guards and techs around the Paramount about what was going on inside at the theater that day. A street full of production trucks on Ocean Avenue was a hint it was something big.
Cape May, NJdotheshore.com

Suzanne Simonetti’s debut novel in Cape May

Set in picturesque Cape May, New Jersey, Suzanne Simonetti’s moving debut novel, THE SOUND OF WINGS, weaves together the story of three women whose lives are upended, and then intertwine:. Goldie is seventy and weary: she’s struggling to keep her pottery studio and gift shop afloat; having trouble navigating her...
Cape May County, NJCape May County Herald

4-H Club Members Encouraged to Apply for Equestrian of the Year Contest

COURT HOUSE - All eligible 4-H’ers can apply for the 2021 4-H Equestrian of the Year Contest. Completed applications are due May 19. According to a release, the contest consists of two divisions – Junior, for sixth to ninth grades, and Senior, for 10th to 12th grades. Contestants will be judged on a written resume and 4-H story, an interview with a panel of judges, and a short stage presentation. All contestants must be 4-H members in good standing.
Cape May, NJAtlantic City Press

Cape May MAC spring summer 2021 major tours and events

CAPE MAY — Cape May MAC offers admission to the Emlen Physick Estate, the Cape May Lighthouse and the World War II Lookout Tower, as well as trolley, walking, house and boat tours throughout the year. Dates and times vary seasonally. Visit capemaymac.org for schedules and to purchase tickets online. Schedules are being updated regularly. Tickets may also be purchased at the Washington Street Mall Information Booth during open hours and at the Emlen Physick Estate, 1048 Washington St. Call 609-884-5404 for visitor services information and to purchase tickets by phone.
Cape May, NJAsbury Park Press

From farmers markets to sunset sips, spend a day in Ventnor & Margate

We are a family who feels most at home in Cape May, a place I’ve vacationed and day-tripped to since I was a child. But last summer, when we determined renting an Airbnb would allow us to social distance while hitting the beach, my husband suggested we try somewhere new to help us break out of our COVID fog of everyday-is-the-sameness.
Cape May, NJburlingtoncountytimes.com

From beach to zoo to great dining, how to spend a day in Cape May

The city of Cape May and its sister borough, Cape May Point, may be a long drive for much of New Jersey, but it’s a journey well worth making. If you are looking for a mix of sophisticated dining, back-country exploring, family-friendly activities and unparalleled beach time, this is the place.
Cape May, NJchesapeakefamily.com

Destination Cape May

It’s true that the Maryland-DC-Northern Virginia region is chock-full of getaways that check the boxes for an easy, but delightful trip, but there’s another destination just to the northeast that offers visitors just as much thanks to its lengthy list of amenities and convenient location: Cape May, New Jersey. A...
Cape May, NJCape May County Herald

Fishing Line: May 12

Welcome to the lull between fishing seasons. The spring blackfish season ended, and the first of the four 2021 sea bass seasons lie ahead, but drumfish, striped bass, weakfish and kingfish will help the gap. Sterling Harbor checked in, mentioning the end of an” excellent” spring blackfish season while, at...
Cape May, NJdotheshore.com

Get Started With Your Spring Training at the Cape May Tennis Center

After a brutal Winter dealing with the pandemic, the Cape May Tennis Center (CMTC) is fully open for play. Tennis is the best sport around during these difficult times. It is a non-contact sport that allows for social distancing and takes place outdoors so you can enjoy the fresh air while playing. Guidelines continue to be in place at the CMTC to ensure the health and safety for all players.