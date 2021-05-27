Return of Free Movies on the Cape May Beach
Movies on the Beach is back! The Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, in partnership with the City of Cape May, are thrilled to announce the return of this summer’s FREE movies on the beach. The line-up will feature “The Kid Who Will Be King” (PG) on July 8, “Robots” (PG) on July 15, “Sandlot” (PG) on July 22, “Ice Age- Collision Course” (PG) on July 29, “X2 – X- Men United (PG-13) on August 5, “Princes Bride” (PG) on August 12, “Spies in Disguise” (PG) on August 19 and “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (PG) on August 26.dotheshore.com