Dubuque, IA

LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of trial of man accused of killing girlfriend in Dubuque

By Telegraph Herald
telegraphherald.com
 17 days ago

CLINTON, Iowa — The second day of the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend in Dubuque is underway. The trial of Fontae C. Buelow, 29, is being held in Clinton, and the Telegraph Herald will be providing live updates from the courtroom during its duration. Jury selection took place on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, and opening statements were given on Thursday, followed by the first prosecution witnesses.

www.telegraphherald.com
