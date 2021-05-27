LIVE UPDATES: Day 2 of trial of man accused of killing girlfriend in Dubuque

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A man suspected of fatally shooting an Iowa State Patrol trooper during a violent standoff last month has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in the case. Michael Lang was set to appear in court Monday on charges of first-degree murder, assault on a peace officer and attempted murder for the April 9 killing of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff at Lang’s home. Instead, Lang’s attorney filed a written plea. Prosecutors have said Lang opened fire on state troopers during the standoff, killing Smith, and was later in turn shot three times by troopers returning fire. Lang has since been released from the hospital and is expected to recover.