Lansing, MI

Lowertown Lofts in Old Town Lansing Completes Façade Improvement Grant Work

Lansing, Michigan
(LANSING) – Mayor Andy Schor today announced that the Lowertown Lofts building, located in Old Town Lansing, has recently completed transformative improvements with assistance from the City of Lansing’s Façade Improvement Program. The Façade Program provides a 50% match for eligible expense to improve the appearance of buildings in highly visible and critical areas of Lansing.

The property at 1210 Turner Street, currently home to Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art and the Arts Council of Greater Lansing, underwent necessary repairs, received a fresh coat of paint, new awnings, and energy efficient windows. The Façade Improvement Program matched the total cost of construction at $21,600, by providing a matching grant of $10,800.

“Our Façade Improvement Program helps small businesses update and improve their storefronts creating even more vibrancy throughout Lansing,” said Mayor Schor. “The recently completed façade improvement at the Lowertown Lofts on Turner Street is an exciting project that helped further revitalize Old Town. With the passing of my FY2022, we will continue to work with local business owners through the Façade Improvement Program citywide.”

“Lowertown Lofts acquired the Turner Park Place building in 1995 to rehabilitate it into retail, office, and low-moderate income loft apartments. The transformation of this abandoned building required great partners and assistance over the years, including bank financing, historic tax credits, MSHDA, LEDC and City support,’ said Terry Terry, President of MICA - Michigan Institute for Contemporary Art, a nonprofit that is the General Partner of the Lowertown Lofts LDHA. “More recently the City of Lansing façade program allowed us to enhance this property even further with much needed energy efficient window and a facelift.”

For more information on the City of Lansing Façade Improvement Program, businesses and property owners can visit https://www.purelansing.com/facadeprogram.

Lansing is the capital of the U.S. state of Michigan. It is mostly in Ingham County, although portions of the city extend west into Eaton County and north into Clinton County. The 2010 Census placed the city's population at 114,297, making it the fifth largest city in Michigan. The population of its Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) was 464,036, while the even larger Combined Statistical Area (CSA) population, which includes Shiawassee County, was 534,684.

