Working from home has had its upsides for Guy Dorrell – no commute, more family time, coffee on tap – but like many of us over the past year, he has struggled with the lack of separation between work and home. “I’ve been able to walk my two children to school and I’ve got a great setup at the kitchen table; it’s all very nice,” he says. “I don’t do an hour and a half commute each way to the office along two motorways, but at the same time I’ll start work at 7am and might still be answering emails at 9 or 10pm. Before, I used to get in the car and that was it.”