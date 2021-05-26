2021 Naches Sportsman’s Days Officially Canceled

Egg Day is not something local people usually talk about in an excited way, that is unless you are a local foodie like me. The other day, I went to the store and chased somebody down until they could tell me where they kept the pre-cooked hard-boiled eggs. I needed it for a homemade Cobb Salad I was making. I also love to use them to add in my tuna sandwiches. It saves me precious time that I could be using doing other stuff instead of cooking on the stove and worrying that my hard-boiled eggs won't come out great.