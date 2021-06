The CW has released a preview for "Loyal Subjekts", the June 8th episode of Superman & Lois. This week's episode saw Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) find out even more about John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) as well as the revelation that General Lane (Dylan Walsh) and the government have been developing weapons that could be used against Superman if he were to ever turn. The episode also saw Superman realize that John Henry's warning about Morgan Edge starting to come to fruition and from the looks of things in the preview, next week will see that go to a whole new level.