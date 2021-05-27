Can Blockchain Solve the Social Media Privacy Puzzle?
How UTU.ONE is using blockchain technology to build the new generation social platform. Social network platforms have become an important and crucial part of our daily life. Social media, as these different networking tools have become to be collectively known, has become a hot topic for users, academic researchers and business people alike. An interesting question concerning social media has been asked by a lot of people; is social media an opportunity or a risk?medium.datadriveninvestor.com