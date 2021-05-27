Can Blockchain Solve the Social Media Privacy Puzzle?

Over the years, many different social media trends have come and go. Most social media trends tend to target teens and children because they are more likely to try these trends. After all in this day and age if you do what the “cool kids do” then that makes you a “cool kid” but in reality, it doesn’t. Some trends have been known for the awareness and cause, for instance, the Ice Bucket Challenge. This challenge was raising awareness for the disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or known as motor neuron disease. The hope was that people would donate money to help those who suffer this disease.