Bitwig announces new version – Bitwig Studio 4

By Marc van den Hurk
gearjunkies.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitwig Studio 1 was hello, world! Version 2 brought program-wide modulators and CV integration. Version 3 saw the birth of The Grid, our modular sound-design environment. And for version 4, new musical timelines have arrived. This means comping for audio clips, both in the Clip Launcher and the Arranger. A...

www.gearjunkies.com
Computersra.co

Bitwig Studio 4 intros powerful probability tools in major update

A major update to Bitwig studio has been announced. Studio 4 introduces a new device called Operators for adding variety to how and when musical events are triggered. The Chance parameter controls the probability a given note will play while Repeats provides retriggering and note division, the results of which can be ramped into curves. Ocurrence sets conditions that determine when a given event should play, such as triggering only on the first cycle of a loop, skipping the first cycle and triggering thereafter or playing only when a previous event has occurred. Recurrence turns each event into its own mini-timeline, allowing you to set a loop length and trigger points specific to a given note. The four modes can be used in isolation or combination. Other new features include a Spread control, which brings a user-determined range of randomisation to any parameter on a per-note basis, and Comping, a streamlining of the process of editing multiple takes of a performance. Studio 4 will run natively on Apple M1 processors and supports Chinese, Japanese and German languages. It also allows the importing of sessions from Fruity Loops and Live and provides an expanded list of codecs for exporting audio. Check out the full feature set and tutorial videos on the Bitwig website. The full version of Studio 4 will be out around the end of Q2 and early Q3. The beta version is available now to test for anyone with an active Bitwig Studio upgrade plan. Watch a video about the new Operators device.
ComputersSonic State

Bitwig Studio 4 Has landed

Bitwig tells us that it's time to Welcome Bitwig Studio version 4. Here's their press release... Bitwig Studio 1 was hello, world! Version 2 brought program-wide modulators and CV integration. Version 3 saw the birth of The Grid, our modular sound-design environment. And for version 4, new musical timelines have arrived.
Computersmacprovideo.com

Bitwig Studio 4 Is Here, It's All About Musical Timelines

Bitwig Studio 1 was hello, world! Version 2 brought modulators and CV integration. Version 3 saw the birth of The Grid, the modular sound-design environment. And for version 4, new musical timelines. Musical Timelines means comping for audio clips, both in the Clip Launcher and the Arranger. A new set...
SoftwareSynthtopia

Bitwig Studio 4 Brings Major New Features, Apple Silicon Support

Bitwig has announced Bitwig Studio 4, a major update to their DAW for macOS & Windows. Bitwig Studio 4 focuses on ‘new musical timelines’, including comping for audio clips, both in the Clip Launcher and the Arranger; a new set of Operators, for changing the chance, recurrence, and more of any note or audio event; Random Spread for any expression point (like per-note pitch, or audio panning); and Native Apple Silicon support on Mac, even allowing Intel and ARM plug-ins to work side-by-side.
