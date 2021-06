One of the most essential components of a successful vegetable garden has nothing to do with the richness and consistency of the soil, the amount of sunlight the plot gets, or even the kinds of seeds or plants you choose. At least in this part of the vegetable-growing world, a good fence is perhaps the most important factor if you plan on actually having some veggies left to eat after the deer, rabbits, and woodchucks have had their fill. (Actually, they never seem to get full!)