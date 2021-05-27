Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, NE

Kavan: 'AOD' can make you wince, chuckle

By BLAKE KAVAN
Fremont Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the recent success of the “Justice League Snyder Cut,” director Zack Snyder is carrying that momentum forward, this time in the Netflix-exclusive, over-the-top zombie heist film, “Army of the Dead.”. Set in Las Vegas, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is a cook working for a low-end diner. Like almost everyone...

fremonttribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Fremont, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Theo Rossi
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Hiroyuki Sanada
Person
Scott Ward
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Ella Purnell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Netflix#Vanderhoe#Ne#Justice League Snyder Cut#Aod#Everything Ward#Director Zack Snyder#Man#Zombies#Basement#Ridiculousness#Things#Break#Vault#Las Vegas#Wince
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Moviesarlingtoncitizen.com

Snyder back to old tricks in ‘AOD’

Following the recent success of the “Justice League Snyder Cut,” director Zack Snyder is carrying that momentum forward, this time in the Netflix-exclusive, over-the-top zombie heist film, “Army of the Dead.”. Set in Las Vegas, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista) is a cook working for a low-end diner. Like almost everyone...
Moviesramascreen.com

Dave Bautista on Flexing His Acting Muscles For Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD

Tags: Army Of The Dead, Dave Bautista, Zack Snyder. You’ve watched my video review of #ZackSnyder #ArmyOfTheDead movie and not too long ago, I actually tuned in to the film’s virtual press conference, thanks to Netflix. “Army of the Dead” marks the return of Snyder to the world of the undead since his 2004’s “Dawn of the Dead” reboot. He worked on the script for this new film along with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold, and if that’s not awesome enough, Snyder also served as his own cinematographer.
Moviesramascreen.com

Movie Review: Zack Snyder's ARMY OF THE DEAD

Watch this video review of Zack Snyder's #ArmyOfTheDead movie and SUBSCRIBE to YouTube.com/ramascreen1 today and support me at Patreon.com/ramascreen. Synopsis | From filmmaker Zack Snyder (300, Zack Snyder’s Justice League), ARMY OF THE DEAD takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a displaced Vegas local, former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: Break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. Driven by the hope that the payoff could help pave the way to a reconciliation with his estranged daughter Kate (Ella Purnell), Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist.
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Kavan: ‘Quiet Place’ whispers a refreshing sequel

After keeping us all on the edge of our seats in the hauntingly innovative “A Quiet Place” in 2016, the film is back for a second act in “A Quiet Place Part II.”. In case you need a refresher, much of Earth’s population has been destroyed by blind alien creatures with hypersensitive hearing, attacking anything and everything that makes a noise. Fortunately for the Abbott family, daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) is deaf, enabling the entire family to communicate via sign language.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Zack Snyder Teases That Army Of The Dead Animated Show Sets Up A Sequel

We’re only one film and two and a half hours into Netflix’s expanded Army of the Dead universe, and already fans have a whole lot of questions they need answers to. How do zombies get each other pregnant? Why are there robot zombies that nobody notices? What does Area 51 have to do with it? Can there really be a time loop involved? All of these and more were posed during the apocalyptic blockbuster, but no resolutions were provided.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

[SPOILERS] Will Reportedly Return To Life In Army Of The Dead Sequels

For a guy that hates being compared to his former in-ring rivals and Hollywood contemporaries Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, Dave Bautista has starred in just as many broad, effects-driven projects as they have, despite blasting the former’s acting abilities and laughing off suggestions of a buddy movie with the latter.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Fandoms Collide As MCU Vet Dave Bautista Celebrates Joining Aquaman's Jason Momoa For Apple+ Series

Sightings of DCEU and MCU stars coming together are rare, but when those moments happen, they can break the internet. Now those two fandoms have gotten closer to sharing a common project. It was announced that Dave Bautista is joining Jason Momoa for the second season of Momoa’s series See. Just like fans, the MCU vet couldn’t help but celebrate joining the Aquaman star’s Apple TV+ drama series.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dave Bautista Reportedly Wants To Play 2 DCEU Roles At Once

There are no rules against actors playing more than one comic book role, with countless names having done so on multiple occasions in the two decades since the superhero boom kicked off, but it’s rare for a star to hold a pair of notable parts simultaneously, and even rarer for them to exist under one studio banner.
Retailepicstream.com

Jason Momoa Faces Dave Bautista in See Season 2 Teaser

It has been a long wait for Season 2 but it looks like it was all worth it. The first trailer for the upcoming season teases an epic fight between Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista. The See Season 2 trailer opens with Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) cowering in a darkened room...
Combat SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Justice League, Could Zack Snyder Helm A Dragon Ball Z Movie? Here’s His Honest Thoughts

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Zack Snyder has directed a variety of films over the course of his career. He’s helmed superhero epics like Justice League, an intense period piece in 300 and most recently, a zombie, heist film in Army of the Dead. Of course, there are still things Snyder hasn’t done, including a Dragon Ball Z movie. Hearing Dragonball and Snyder in the same sentence is sure to elicit different feelings among fans. Now, the director has shared his thoughts on whether he’d be up for making a big-screen adaptation of the iconic anime.
MoviesMovieWeb

Zack Snyder Wants to Do The Dark Knight Returns Movie as Its Own Thing

The Dark Knight Returns is another movie Zack Snyder wants to make for Warner Bros., and the filmmaker says that it's not outside the realm of possibility. Known for launching the DCEU with Man of Steel in 2013, Snyder also helmed the crossover movies Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Despite the success of the four-hour cut of Zack Snyder's Justice League in March, there are no plans for Snyder to make any more superhero movies for Warner Bros. at this time.
MoviesMovieWeb

Amber Heard Is Ready to Reunite with Jason Momoa for Aquaman 2

Amber Heard is paying no mind to the critics consistently calling for her firing from Aquaman 2, as the actress fired back by expressing how excited she is to start filming. This week, director James Wan revealed that the upcoming superhero sequel will officially be called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The sequel will bring back Jason Momoa as the titular Justice League member with Heard co-starring as Mera, reprising her role from the original movie.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Netflix shows how Star Trek's Tig Notaro was added into Army of the Dead

Netflix has shown how Tig Notaro was added late into Army of the Dead. The Star Trek: Discovery actress replaced You actor Chris D'Elia in the zombie heist film after shooting had already wrapped, meaning her role as helicopter pilot Marianne Peters was filmed separately and entirely digitally inserted into the final cut.
MoviesComicBook

Jason Momoa Praises Justice League Snyder Cut, Reveals He Didn't Reshoot Anything

Justice League star Jason Momoa has nothing but praise for Zack Snyder's "Snyder Cut" of the film; although, Momoa also makes it clear he didn't participate in any reshoots of the film. The Aquaman actor sat down for an interview with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, who wanted to take the brief amount of time to let Momoa know that four hours of Snyder's Justice League was a "fantastic" experience, in his opinion. When asked how he felt about Zack Snyder's Justice League, Jason Momoa let it be known that he had gotten everything he wanted out of having the Snyder Cut finally released.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Sony Reportedly Eyeing Zack Snyder To Direct A Spider-Man Spinoff

It’s all systems go for the equal parts ambitious and risky Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, which has a slew of projects in various stages of development that will all tie together into a shared mythology that sounds as though it’ll eventually culminate in such crossovers as Spider-Man and Venom, the Sinister Six and more, despite still only being one movie old.