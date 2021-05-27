Cancel
Colleges

Honorands awarded for achievements in law, art, education, science

Harvard will recognize seven with honorary degrees during today's Honoring the Class of 2021 ceremony. Recipient of the 2018 Nobel Prize in chemistry, Frances Hamilton Arnold has harnessed the principles of evolutionary biology to generate novel and useful enzymes and other proteins that touch millions of lives every day. Her pioneering methods of "directed evolution" have led to new means of manufacturing environmentally friendly fuels, pharmaceuticals, and other substances.

