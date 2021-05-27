Cancel
Online MSW Degree - Info Session

uiowa.edu
 14 days ago

Please join us via Zoom for an info session to learn more about earning your MSW degree ONLINE from the University of Iowa. Sessions take place on the following dates, from 5:30-6:30 pm. 2021. • Jan 28. • Feb 25. • Mar 25. • Apr 22. • May 27. •...

events.uiowa.edu
Davenport, IAeicc.edu

Graphic Arts Goes Online – Info Session June 23

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges is excited to announce the college is moving its long-standing Graphic Arts program entirely online. Begun more than 25 years ago at EICC’s Clinton Community College, the program officially moves online this fall. The goal is to make it more accessible to everyone. Now, regardless of where someone lives, they can complete the program.
Utica, NYRomesentinel.com

Virtual session to highlight health info tech program

UTICA — Mohawk Valley Community College will host a virtual information session about its Health Information Technology (HIT) AAS degree program at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16. The session, which will be held via Zoom and led by HIT Program Coordinator and Assistant Professor Karen Getman, will provide an overview...
Seminole, OKShawnee News-Star

SSC to launch 3 fully online degree programs this fall

Seminole State College will offer three fully online degree programs beginning in August. Prospective students now have the option to complete all their coursework online in the following associate degree programs: Business, criminal justice and liberal studies. Enrollment is now open for these online programs. The three online degree programs...
Cuyahoga County, OHMorning Journal

Tri-C holding online informational sessions on its Access Centers

Those interested can learn more about health careers programs and services offered by Cuyahoga Community College Access Centers during a series of virtual information sessions this summer. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Access Center team members who can answer questions regarding health careers education, job training and...
Knoxville, TNutk.edu

UT Launching Online Computer Science Master’s Degree

The University of Tennessee, Knoxville, announces the addition of an online Master of Science degree program in computer science. The new program represents the latest chapter in the university’s collaboration with Noodle, the country’s fastest-growing online learning network. The addition of the new online program reflects the university’s commitment to...
Cedar Falls, IAuni.edu

UNI to offer new online degree option for the Postsecondary Education: Student Affairs Master of Arts program

The University of Northern Iowa is pleased to announce a new fully online option for the Master of Arts (MA) degree in postsecondary education: student affairs. Scheduled to begin August 23, this new option delivers the same high-quality curriculum as the on-campus program and is taught by the same dedicated faculty, with the added flexibility of an online format.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Live 95.9

MA Extends FAFSA Application Deadline, Free Online Info Sessions

There's great news for students in Massachusetts looking to attend college in 2022. The state has extended the application for Financial Aid deadline to July 1. Students interested in attending college or training programs this fall, or spring of 2022, can still apply for and may be eligible to receive aid from both the state of Massachusetts and the federal government.
Ashland, ORsou.edu

SOU expands online master’s degree programs in education

(Ashland, Ore.) — Southern Oregon University has expanded its selection of online advanced degrees in education by adding seven new concentrations or certificates to the three master of science in education options that were launched two years ago. The education programs, designed primarily for working adult learners, provide pathways for...
CollegesVillage Voice

Health Administration Online Degrees: Stanbridge University’s Online Education

When it comes to health administration online degrees, Stanbridge University offers some of the best and most time-efficient online healthcare admin degrees available today. With Stanbridge University’s 100% online, easy-to-use Edverum platform, you can learn and further your career without putting your life on hold. Take your clinical skills to...
Collegesmvariety.com

NMC to host info sessions on Tinian

(NMC) — Individuals on Tinian who are interested in furthering their education are encouraged to attend Northern Marianas College's free information sessions on June 16 and June 30, 2021. The event will cover information on the admissions application process, financial aid, class registration, and academic programs and services. The first...
Victoria, TXvictoriacollege.edu

VC offering info sessions for upcoming Allied Health Continuing Education courses

Victoria College’s Main Campus and Gonzales Center will host information sessions for VC’s Allied Health Continuing Education classes to be offered during the fall. The information session at the Gonzales Center will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Victoria College’s Main Campus information session will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 in Room 132 of VC’s Health Sciences Center.
North Adams, MAiBerkshires.com

MCLA to Hold Virtual Info Session

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — MCLA's Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) will hold a virtual information session at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. This information session will offer details about the College's Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Education (MEd), Principles of Accounting certificate, Network Security certificate, Teacher Licensure, Leadership Academy, and bachelor's degree completion programs.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Join a CYP Committee – Info Session

Do you… want to inspire, challenge, and empower YPs to drive meaningful change in Greater Green Bay? Have talents & skills you’d like to share? Want your voice to be heard? Take initiative & want to impact the vibrancy of our community? Enjoy working with a group, being creative, and solution-oriented? THEN YOU… Should join in on the discussion June 15, 2021 at Noon to hear from CYP committee leaders, ask questions about CYP committees, and find the best fit. WHAT IN THE WORLD IS CYP? A group of nearly 2,000 members and 80+ YP Leaders (aka rockstar volunteers) who VALUE: Growth – both professionally and individually. Community engagement. Develop Social connectedness in Greater Green Bay. More details here.
PoliticsPosted by
Athens, Georgia

Live Video of Mayor & Commission Regular Session Online & on ACTV

Video of the Mayor & Commission Regular Session on June 1, 2021 will be available live online (or at www.accgov.com/videos) and broadcast live on ACTV Cable Channel 180. The video of the meeting will also be available on-demand online at www.accgov.com/videos no later than two business days after the meeting and will be rebroadcast on ACTV at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and at 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about ACTV, visit www.accgov.com/actv.
Tyler, TXtjc.edu

TJC Offers On-Campus and Online New Student Orientation Sessions

“New Student Orientation is a great introduction to life at TJC and offers our new Apaches an opportunity to register early for their fall semester classes,” said Murphy Turner, TJC’s assistant director of admissions. The program is one day with no overnight component. Sessions are available on-campus or online on...
Victoria, TXvictoriacollege.edu

VC offering Power Line Worker info sessions

Victoria College is offering Power Line Worker Info Sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 14 in Room 223 of the Industrial Training Center at VC’s Emerging Technology Complex. Victoria College has partnered with Victoria Electric Cooperative since 2016 to provide training...