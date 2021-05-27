Online MSW Degree - Info Session

Do you… want to inspire, challenge, and empower YPs to drive meaningful change in Greater Green Bay? Have talents & skills you’d like to share? Want your voice to be heard? Take initiative & want to impact the vibrancy of our community? Enjoy working with a group, being creative, and solution-oriented? THEN YOU… Should join in on the discussion June 15, 2021 at Noon to hear from CYP committee leaders, ask questions about CYP committees, and find the best fit. WHAT IN THE WORLD IS CYP? A group of nearly 2,000 members and 80+ YP Leaders (aka rockstar volunteers) who VALUE: Growth – both professionally and individually. Community engagement. Develop Social connectedness in Greater Green Bay. More details here.