In a WWDC developer video, Apple has further explained what protection its iCloud Private Relay will give users, plus how exactly it works to increase privacy. Announced at the WWDC 2021 Keynote, iCloud Private Relay is a new feature for Apple users which will prevent third-party companies determining web-browsing habits. It's not going to be available in all countries, but for those that it is, Apple has produced a system that it claims will greatly protect users, yet not also slow down their internet.