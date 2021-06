Director Andy Serkis hints other Spider-Man villains familiar to Marvel Comics readers might appear in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The sequel set in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters follows investigative reporter Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), now 18 months into his role as a lethal protector with the alien Venom symbiote, who works with Detective Mulligan (Stephen Graham) and the San Francisco Police Department to find the bodies of victims slain by the serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson). But when execution by lethal injection goes wrong and the killer escapes San Quentin State Prison, Kasady bonds with the blood-red symbiote he'll use to unleash maximum carnage.