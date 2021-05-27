Family Comes First in New Latinx/Chicanx College Prep Program

UC San Diego partners with Parent Institute for Quality Education to integrate Latinx/Chicanx family and culture into pre-college programming. Family ties are central to success and wellbeing in Latinx/Chicanx culture. It is the “familismo,” or connection to family, that lends strength and purpose to each new generation. For many students, significant decisions such as where to attend college are discussed and decided upon as a family unit. However, these choices can become daunting when students are navigating the path to a university as a first-generation scholar—nearly half of all Latinx college students—and they cannot turn to their parents for advice.