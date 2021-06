If you’ve been reading my columns here for any length of time, then you will know that as an aging runner, I’ve become a huge fan of strength training. In fact I would go so far as to say that if you’re over 40 and involved in any kind of endurance sport, whether that be running, cycling, cross country skiing, or even just looking to reduce your risk of injury and extend your life by preserving muscle mass – yes, strong people live longer and healthier – then it is imperative.