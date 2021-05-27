SLIPKNOT Is Working On 'A Bunch Of Really Cool Stuff' For Next Album: 'It's Feeling Pretty Rad,' Says COREY TAYLOR

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has confirmed to Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 that the band has commenced work on the follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" album. "We've got a bunch of really cool stuff, man," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It was something that we just kind of started kicking around, obviously, in quarantine. And Clown [SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn Crahan] hit me up — he was, like, 'Hey, we're gonna start working on some music. Are you down?' I was, like, 'Absolutely. Start sending me some stuff, and we'll start figuring it out.' So they started putting together some rad music, man — really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself. And it was cool, 'cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people's stories again. And that's kind of where I'm going with this new SLIPKNOT album — trying to tell other people's stories and not just my own. And it's feeling pretty rad, man. I can't wait for people to hear it."