Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

SLIPKNOT Is Working On 'A Bunch Of Really Cool Stuff' For Next Album: 'It's Feeling Pretty Rad,' Says COREY TAYLOR

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has confirmed to Andy Hall of the Des Moines, Iowa radio station Lazer 103.3 that the band has commenced work on the follow-up to 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" album. "We've got a bunch of really cool stuff, man," he said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "It was something that we just kind of started kicking around, obviously, in quarantine. And Clown [SLIPKNOT percussionist M. Shawn Crahan] hit me up — he was, like, 'Hey, we're gonna start working on some music. Are you down?' I was, like, 'Absolutely. Start sending me some stuff, and we'll start figuring it out.' So they started putting together some rad music, man — really cool stuff that made me start thinking outside my own box and challenging myself. And it was cool, 'cause I got excited again about exploring some different stuff and not just being so driven in my own thing but thinking outside, trying to tell other people's stories again. And that's kind of where I'm going with this new SLIPKNOT album — trying to tell other people's stories and not just my own. And it's feeling pretty rad, man. I can't wait for people to hear it."

blabbermouth.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Shawn King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slipknot#Rad#Cool Stuff#Next Album#Cool People#Slipknot#Working On#Blabbermouth Net#The Des Moines Register#Things#Stunt Man#Masks#Iowa Radio Station#Italy#Austria#Ireland#Mexico#Canada#Australia#France
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rock Music
Country
Finland
Country
Belgium
Country
Portugal
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
Lubbock, TXPosted by
FMX 94.5

Get the FMX App, Win Tickets to Corey Taylor’s Sold-Out Lubbock Show

One of your final chances to score tickets to see Corey Taylor live in Lubbock, Texas is coming up, and it's on us. This is simple: Download the FMX app. Make sure you turn contests notifications on. We'll send out an app alert on Tuesday, May 18th with an exclusive chance to register for a pair of tickets to Taylor's show in Lubbock. You'll be part of a select group who gets to enter, so your chances are much, much better than usual.
Rock MusicPosted by
103GBF

Watch Corey Taylor Play Accordion for Fans at a Horror Convention

Slipknot and Stone Sour fans are well aware of the talent that Corey Taylor possesses. Still, the singer-songwriter and all-around Renaissance man of rock and metal isn't necessarily known for being a prolific multi-instrumentalist. That's why watching Taylor tackle the accordion, as he did during a recent fan encounter, seems like such a spectacle.
MusicSFGate

Corey Taylor's CMFTour Diary, Day One: Tempe

Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor kicked off a solo trek dubbed the CMFTour this week, playing his first real concert in over a year while following Covid-19 safety protocols. He explained why he wanted to get back on the road so quickly in an op-ed for Rolling Stone in March: “People need release and we’re ready to give it to them.” Taylor will be chronicling his experiences in several installations of a tour diary.
Rock Musicsidestagemagazine.com

The Dead Deads Announce Album + Drop “Murder Ballad II” Video Feat. Corey Taylor

THE DEAD DEADS TO RELEASE TELL YOUR GIRLS IT’S ALRIGHT ON AUGUST 20. BAND SHARES VIDEO FOR “MURDER BALLAD II” FEAT. COREY TAYLOR — WATCH. THE DEAD DEADS, the Nashville-based power trio that combines elements of alt rock, punk rock, and metal into a fingerprint-distinct blend, will release their new album Tell Your Girls It’s Alright on August 20 via Rumble Records. Pre-order it here.
MusicMetalSucks

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Guests on The Dead Deads’ New Track, “Murder Ballad II”

Of all the vocalists in metal who offer their services as special guests on your band’s song, Corey Taylor is quite obviously the biggest get. He’ll instantly make your song better, that’s a given — we’d expect nothing less from The Lord of All That is Good and Holy on This Green Earth™ — but the press boost alone has gotta be worth its weight in Covid vaccines. I don’t think we’d be writing about The Dead Deads if not for his cameo… no offense to them, I’m sure they’re swell, I’d just never heard of them before.
MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Will Corey Taylor Play This Track Thursday Night?

Corey Taylor busted out a classic on his tour opener. Corey Taylor busted out a cover of "On The Dark Side" by John Cafferty and The Beaver Brown Band on his tour opener. He took it a step further, inserting some John Mellencamp, The Romantics, and yes, Neil Diamond. I hate to tell you metal fans this, but his voice was PERFECT for all of this.
Musictheprp.com

Corey Taylor Releases ‘Pop-Up Video’ Version Of “Samantha’s Gone”

Slipknot/Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor has released a ‘Pop-Up Video‘ inspired version of his music video for his solo track “Samantha’s Gone“. You can watch that below, with the song itself appearing on Taylor‘s solo album, “CMFT“. Taylor can be found out on the road supporting that album on the...
MusicPosted by
Z94

Corey Taylor: Slipknot Would Reject ‘Garbage’ Rock Hall Nod

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a “pile of garbage” in a new interview and said he would “probably” reject the nod from the Cleveland institution if his band ever received one. The masked frontman discussed the prospect of Slipknot’s future Rock Hall induction...
Musicqrockonline.com

Corey Taylor Working on New Mask

Corey Taylor is working on a new mask and says it’s “very disturbing.”. In a new interview the Slipknot frontman said, “I can tell you that the mask I’m working on is very disturbing. It’s gonna be hard to look at. And it’ll probably be my favorite mask that I’ve ever put together. It’s little bits and pieces of things that have intrigued me, of masks that I’ve had in the past. And it’s gonna have a devil-may-care kind of terror to it, let’s put it that way.”
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Slipknot 'Exploring Some Different Stuff' On New Album

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says that he is excited about the band's new album because he is thinking outside of his own box and exploring different stuff as he works on new music for the effort. Corey spoke with his hometown radio station Lazer 103.3 in Des Moines, Iowa about...
Rock MusicRevolver

10 Criminally Underrated Slipknot Songs

The thing about Slipknot is that they've never released a bad album. Iowa's masked mavens have been pumping out some of the heaviest, scariest, catchiest and most technically impressive nu-metal for over 25 years, and each of their six records has enough obvious standouts to rival any of their fellow heavy-music titans in a one-to-one. Every loyal maggot has their favorite era, but there's so much gold in the band's catalog that some of it has undoubtedly gotten buried over time. Below, we chose to highlight 10 phenomenal cuts from the Slipknot archives that rarely get the shine they deserve.
MusicNME

Watch Corey Taylor sing along to Duran Duran’s ‘Rio’ backstage

Corey Taylor has been filmed singing along to Duran Duran classic ‘Rio’ with some of his band. The clip was posted to Instagram yesterday (June 1) by Jason Christopher, who plays bass in Taylor’s solo band, and also features guitarist and fellow bandmate Zach Throne. The trio were filmed backstage...
Louisiana Statemetalinsider.net

Slipknot are working on “God Music” in LA

Slipknot’s percussionist and creative visionary, Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed to Download Festival’s host Kylie Olsson that the band is working on “God Music” in Los Angeles, California. He also discussed frontman Corey Taylor’s next level of singing. You can read his exact words below:. “I’m not gonna talk about...
Joliet, ILqrockonline.com

Corey Taylor/ Double J Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE Corey Taylor/ Double J rules CONTEST. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by...
Huntsville, ALPosted by
AL.com

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor releases new song with Huntsville drummer’s band

Right out of the box, “Murder Ballad II” sounds like a rock-radio hit. The new single is a collabo between Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, one of heavy-metal’s biggest stars from the last 25 years, and The Dead Deads, a talented all-female Nashville band featuring Huntsville drummer Katie Herron. “Murder Ballad II” dropped midnight May 21. Vibe wise, the track evokes an update of “Close My Eyes Forever,” the sublime 1988 Ozzy Osbourne and Lita Ford duet. Haunting and alluring.