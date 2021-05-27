Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Why David Glatzel From The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Looks So Familiar

By Joe Allen
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The story behind "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" is as crazy as anything in the first two movies in the series. This third installment tells the true story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a man who killed his landlord but claimed that he had been possessed by a demon during the act. His trial was the first time possession was used as a defense in court, and Johnson was ultimately convicted of manslaughter.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorraine Warren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ed And Lorraine Warren#Devil#The Conjuring#True Story#Horror Movies#Marvel Cinematic Universe#The Third Man#Penny Dreadful#Hill House#Demons#Angels Hilliard#Horror Roles#Parallel Universe#Child Actors#Face
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WandaVision
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesDerrick

Review: Scares thin out in 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It'

An exorcism gone askew, creepy figures lingering in the corners of dark rooms, the frantic shouting of the Lord's Prayer in the middle of a rain and windstorm: it must be time for another "Conjuring" movie. By now we know the rhythms of this dependably bland horror franchise, yet "The...
Moviesbalitangamerica.tv

HORROR, AND LOVE, CONTINUE IN “THE CONJURING: THE DEVIL MADE ME DO IT”

The latest film in the wildly successful “The Conjuring” horror universe is coming out this week. The films are based on the cases of paranormal investigators and real-life couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. Yong Chavez tells us how the horror and the love continue in “The Conjuring: The Devil Made...
MoviesGamespot

The Conjuring 3: Is The Devil Made Me Do It Actually A True Story?

The third Conjuring film, The Devil Made Me Do It, follows the franchise's pattern of fictionalizing the "true story" of real cases worked on by self-proclaimed demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren, this time zeroing in on the 1981 trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, which became the first case in the US to attempt to use demonic possession in the defense. Naturally, there's a lot in the movie that is completely invented for the sake of telling a compelling (and definitively supernatural) horror story. The Conjuring movies have, after all, already established the existence of things like demons and malevolent spirits and Ed and Lorraine Warren as played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga have actual, real, undoubtable psychic abilities in the world of the films, unlike their real life counterparts who could make no such definitive claims.
Moviesmxdwn.com

The Final Trailer of ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ Released

In just two days, the seventh film of the billion-dollar horror franchise The Conjuring will be in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. The final thriller reveals the fascinating true story of a murder suspect claiming demonic possession as a defense for the first time in U.S. history. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The film shifts from the real-life couple’s notorious cases of the haunted house to perhaps their darkest case ever in the world of exorcisms.
MoviesThe Ringer

Top Five Threequels and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third Conjuring movie and the eighth installment in the franchise, hits HBO Max and movie theaters this weekend. We’re diving into the film and our favorite ”no. 3” entries in movie history with Chris Ryan. Plus, we discuss the exciting lineup for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.
Moviesthespool.net

“The Conjuring: the Devil Made Me Do It” is a disappointing mess

Patrick Wilson & Vera Farmiga’s likability isn’t enough to keep this plodding entry in the smash horror series afloat. Several movies into the Conjuring universe, we’ve mostly separated the real life grifters Ed and Lorraine Warren from the America’s Mom and Dad version of them on screen. If the movies work, it’s because stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga bring warmth and gravitas to them. They sell the hell out of the bullshit their characters are peddling, whereas the real-life Warrens often came off as prickly and defensive in interviews, offended that anyone would dare to question their dubious authority. Wilson and Farmiga can only do so much, however, and it’s not enough to save The Conjuring: the Devil Made Me Do It, a by-the-numbers snooze that trades in haunted house horror for a supernatural police procedural.
MoviesThe Oakland Press

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ is standard fright fare | Movie review

The most surprising movie to lead to a sprawling cinematic universe has to be the 2013 supernatural horror film “The Conjuring.”. Inspired by actual paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, the James Wan-directed scare-fest already has spawned a sequel and several spinoffs, including “Annabelle” (2014) and “The Curse of La Llorona” (2019), with Wan being heavily involved in story development throughout the series.
Moviesnewschant.com

‘The Conjuring – The Devil Made Me Do It’ evaluation: Dull horror

Running time: 112 minutes. Rated R (terror, violence and a few disturbing photographs). In theaters and on HBO Max. That’s the one affordable excuse for why my physique didn’t stand up and depart after the primary half of the most recent movie within the “Conjuring” franchise. OK, the satan and my paycheck.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ does not feel special

I’ve long feared that the Conjuring series wouldn’t work with a different team behind it. The first two—written by Chad and Carey Hayes and directed by James Wan—are horror par excellence. The spinoffs—written and directed by a gaggle of other people—are not. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the third entry in the main series, replaces Wan and the Hayes brothers with director Michael Chaves (The Curse of La Llorona) and screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Orphan). God be with them.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021. Directed by Michael Chaves. Starring Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O’Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, Julian Hilliard, John Noble, Charlene Amoia, Steve Coulter, Megan Ashley Brown, Sterling Jerins, Andrea Andrade, Shannon Kook, Mitchell Hoog, Ronnie Gene Blevins, Ashley LeConte Campbell, Keith Arthur Bolden, Davis Osborne, Paul Wilson, Mark Rowe, and Stella Doyle.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ review: Intriguing, Atmospheric, and Suspenseful

The Conjuring universe has proven to be a formidable force in the horror genre. I’ve liked most of the films in this franchise. I loved The Nun and the first Conjuring film, but really didn’t like the last film in this world which was Annabelle Comes Home. The one thing I could count on going into this The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was that there was no way this would be worse than that film. I’m happy to say that this most recent entry is far better than the last and is one I definitely recommend. What makes this a solid horror film is the cast, the intriguing plot details, the use of atmosphere, and the way it’s able to drum up suspense.
MoviesFilm School Rejects

'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is a Wan-less Wannabe

Horror franchises don’t come any bigger or more profitable than the one that began with 2013’s The Conjuring. The seven films have brought in nearly two billion dollars at the box office on a combined budget of barely one-tenth of that, and pandemic be damned, the latest entry looks to continue that reign. The clumsily titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the second direct sequel to the 2013 original, but it’s, unfortunately, missing more than just a numeral in the title — there’s no James Wan in the director’s chair, there’s little in the way of scares or atmosphere, and there’s no real satisfaction in its conclusion. It’s gonna make millions!
MoviesFilm School Rejects

The Conjuring Universe Makes a Box Office Comeback with 'The Devil Made Me Do It'

Welcome to our weekly box office report, which we do a little differently. Rather than focusing on the money, FSR senior editor Christopher Campbell is more interested in the estimated attendance — or number of tickets sold. Because the value of money changes over the years, but the value of actual moviegoers remains the same. This week, we look at the opening box office attendance numbers for new releases The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and Spirit Untamed.
Violent Crimesbollywoodcountry.com

Vera Farmiga calls 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' a 'colon cleanse'

"It's a real colon cleanse, isn't it?" she says in an interview on "Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk" to host Kent Small, according to contactmusic.com. Farmiga recently appeared with Patrick Wilson, her co-actor in the film, on Nova FM show, where he said although he had never been scared of anything while shooting the films, there were spooky things going on during the shoot of the first film.
Moviesredcarpetcrash.com

Win A Fandango Pass To See ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’

True horror returns. Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren. #TheConjuring​: The Devil Made Me Do It, in theaters and HBO Max June 4. “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.