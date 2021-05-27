Why David Glatzel From The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Looks So Familiar

The Conjuring universe has proven to be a formidable force in the horror genre. I’ve liked most of the films in this franchise. I loved The Nun and the first Conjuring film, but really didn’t like the last film in this world which was Annabelle Comes Home. The one thing I could count on going into this The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was that there was no way this would be worse than that film. I’m happy to say that this most recent entry is far better than the last and is one I definitely recommend. What makes this a solid horror film is the cast, the intriguing plot details, the use of atmosphere, and the way it’s able to drum up suspense.