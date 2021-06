The president of the Philippines has apologised for taking the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine before it has been approved for public use.On Monday, the health secretary of Philippines, Francisco Duque III, administered the Sinopharm vaccine to Rodrigo Duterte and an unspecified number of his guards in secrecy.Mr Duterte said he told China’s ambassador to take back 1,000 doses of the donated Sinopharm vaccine, saying “that this came under criticism because Sinopharm did not undergo examination so let’s just do away with it. You withdraw all Sinopharm vaccines, 1,000 of them.”However, those critical of the move said Mr Duterte and the health...