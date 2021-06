You may feel like the coronavirus pandemic is over, with so many people vaccinated, and cases, deaths and hospitalizations going way down. You have a right to be optimistic—but not complacent. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), appeared at a press briefing this week to offer a word of warning to those who are unvaccinated. The virus still ping-pongs among that group—including children who have yet to get the shot. Be careful out there, she advises this Memorial Day weekend. Read on to hear her warning, and pass it along to those who need to hear it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Had COVID And Should Tell Your Doctor.