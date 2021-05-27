Cancel
Dying Light: Platinum Edition Is Available Now With A Huge Discount

By Daniel Hollis
purexbox.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDying Light: Platinum Edition has not only popped up on the Microsoft Store, but it's available to purchase now with a hefty saving. At 75% off until June 4, the definitive edition comes packed with everything the game has to offer. While there's no sign of a next-gen upgrade, the...

www.purexbox.com
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Rust Console Edition now available on current generation consoles

Game company Double Eleven recently announced that the video game Rust Console Edition is finally available on current-generation consoles. The Console Edition is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. This marks the first time the hugely popular survival title has been available on any platform outside of PC.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sunless Skies: Sovereign Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

THE SKIES ARE YOURS Captain a spacefaring steam locomotive, as a new Victorian empire takes to the stars! Lead your hapless crew into trouble – and out of their minds. Barter for barrels of time. Smuggle souls. Pause for cricket and a cup of tea. Unfettered by gravity, the Victorian Empire reaches across the skies. The stars are the Judgements: vast intelligences that govern all things. But they are dying. Create your past. Choose who you were before you became a skyfarer. Most of your captains will die. Each will leave their mark on the world. Explore a beautiful, hostile world. This is a standalone story set in the Fallen London universe, as seen in Sunless Sea. Improve your locomotive. It is all that stands between you and the Heavens. Populate your ship with officers. Fight marauders. Survive starvation, madness and terror. Will you support Her Majesty's empire, or the rebels who mean to dismantle London’s rule? Pick your side wisely, for you might be the one to tip the balance of power…
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition is Now Available on Xbox

Bandai Namco’s upcoming brainpunk game Scarlet Nexus has never been closer than it is today, when Scarlet Nexus Demo Edition launched on Xbox. The game’s full release is still a month away, but this demo provides gamers with a sneak of what the full experience will be like. The demo allows you to choose between the game’s two protagonists, Yuito Sumeragi and Kasane Randall, and play until you encounter the first boss. It promises a creepy retro-futuristic atmosphere, increasingly surreal visuals, and a ton of psychokinetic action. Don’t believe us? Check this eerie demo trailer out for size. Watching it gave us goosebumps, and for good reason: this may be the game’s most atmospheric trailer yet.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Knockout City Block Party Edition Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Team up and duke it out with rival Crews in Knockout City™—in Deluxe Edition style!—during the limited-time Block Party event*. Brawl on every map, with every ball, in every style, through every playlist of Season 1. Throw, catch, pass, dodge, and tackle your way to dodgeball dominance! Customize your character and show off with coveted Deluxe Edition rewards AND Block Party exclusives to really stand out from the crowd. Once you’re all set, form a Crew with friends to start your Knockout City takeover. Knock out opponents with trick shots and coordinated teamwork while dodging and catching balls flying across the map. No ball? No problem! You can literally ball up, roll into a teammate’s hands, and become the ultimate weapon! A variety of outlandish ball types, locations, and game modes keep it exciting. In Season 1, take the fight to Jukebox Junction and complete Crew contracts to access new cosmetics, or rank up in League Play to show the town who’s boss. Deluxe Block Party Edition Rewards include: • 2 Epic Outfits • 1 Epic Hairstyle • 1 Epic Glasses • 1 Epic Glider • 1 Epic Intro Pose • 1 Epic KO Effect • 1 Epic Crew Vehicle • 3 Epic Player Icons • 3 Epic Crew Logos • 3 Epic Crew Banners • 1500 Holobux** *CONDITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS APPLY. SEE WWW.EA.COM/LEGAL FOR DETAILS. **REQUIRES KNOCKOUT CITY ON APPLICABLE PLATFORM (SOLD SEPARATELY), ALL GAME UPDATES, EA ACCOUNT AND PERSISTENT INTERNET CONNECTION. © 2021 Velan Studio, Inc. EA and the EA logo are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Dying Light 2: Stay Human Release Date and Editions Announced

Techland has announced the official release date and multiple editions for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The release date was previously leaked, but today’s stream has confirmed a holiday release. In addition to the release date news, Techland has announced multiple editions of the game now available for pre-order. Today’s...
Video GamesGamespot

Dying Light 2 Pre-Order Guide: Release Date, Editions, Bonuses, And More

After going dark for roughly two years, Techland revealed today, including a release date. Dying Light 2: Stay Human releases on December 7 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It's been a long wait for fans of the original game. Dying Light 2 was initially revealed at E3 2018 but has suffered numerous setbacks since. If you're looking forward to Dying Light 2, you can preorder it now at all major retailers. Those who order early will get in-game bonuses, and there are multiple different editions to choose from.
Video Gamesglitched.online

Dying Light Platinum Edition Costs R1,789 and is Blind Robbery For a Six Year Old Game

Last night during the Dying Light 2 Stay Human reveal stream Techland announced a special full-packaged edition of the original 2015 Dying Light game. Dubbed the “Dying Light Platinum Edition“, this version of the game is the complete experience from start to finish. It not only includes all the mini-DLC packs like cosmetics, skins and weapons but it also bundles all the major DLC ever released for the game. It is a long list of content, don’t get me wrong. However, it is damn expensive.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dying Light 2 comes to light again

The new trailer for Dying Light 2 revealed that the live stream of Dying Light 2 will be broadcast on Thursday, May 27 at 22:00. The reason for the game is unclear of their postponement and Following reports from developer TechlandThe release date of Dying Light 2 and the state of the game have had an uncertain future for some time, but the newly released trailer brought along the announcement of a live stream that will reveal new information about the game’s live Dying Light 2.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Dying Light 2 Deluxe and Ultimate Editions Detailed, Expansion Pass Confirmed

Along with providing new gameplay footage and details for Dying Light 2, Techland also unveiled bonuses for pre-ordering the game. The Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition were also detailed, both which include additional outfits and story DLC. Pre-ordering any edition nets the Reload outfit, weapon skin and paraglider. The Deluxe...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Dying Light 2 now has an official release date

Techland has finally announced an official release date for Dying Light 2: Stay Human. The sequel to the 2015 open world zombie game will be released on December 7, 2021, and will be released on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and PC. The date was announced as part...
Video Gamestruetrophies.com

Best price for Dying Light - Platinum Edition on PS4

Last on sale - Release date 26 May 2021. Rove an infected world where only the strongest will make it. Master your combat skills to fight monsters of all kinds, both human and the undead. Parkour through the roofs, craft weapons, and help other survivors while you’re confronting your own nightmares.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Here's A Closer Look At The Dying Light 2 Collector's Edition

Techland has officially announced that Dying Light 2 will be releasing later this year on December 7, and pre-orders are going live today, with a special Collector's Edition available in limited numbers via the Dying Light website. So, what do you get? For a reported price of $259.99 (thanks Game...
Video GamesComicBook

Far Cry 6 Pre-Orders Are Available Now: Collector's Edition, Bonuses, and More

Today, Ubisoft finally showed off a gameplay trailer for their upcoming game Far Cry 6 starring Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian) as dictator Anton Castillo. We also learned that the release date is set for October 7th for the PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Pre-orders for Far Cry 6 are live now, and there are several editions to choose from. Here's the breakdown...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Dying Light 2 Presentation Tomorrow

Techland announced that tomorrow at noon PT we will be able to see a presentation dedicated to Dying Light 2. Techland announced that tomorrow at noon PT there will be a presentation dedicated to Dying Light 2. The show will be available on the studio's Twitch channel. The short teaser shared yesterday showed a place resembling the location from the last long gameplay from the discussed game.