Skin and bones. Found starving and scared with pressure sores on their bodies from lying on concrete for long hours at a time. Clearly neglected and possibly abused, the pair of dogs playing in the intake exercise yard would be forgiven if they were bitter and angry. But they show nothing but love. Despite their difficult journey and the pain that came with it, the alarmingly thin red hound and her tri-colored canine pal are sweet and affectionate to every person they encounter.