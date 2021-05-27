Finding a call to action in global poverty and blindness

ELBW — extremely low birth weight. In 1989, Barker et al1 proposed that poor maternal nutrition, as evidenced by reductions in birth weight, increased the risk of later-life adverse cardiovascular and metabolic outcomes in the offspring. This hypothesis was based on ecological and cohort data, which indicated that reduced birth weight, intrauterine growth retardation, and preterm birth were associated with increased risks of hypertension, coronary heart disease, and type II diabetes later in life.2 Now known as the Barker hypothesis, the thrifty phenotype hypothesis, the developmental origins of adult health, or the early determinant of health, this hypothesis has been expanded to include adverse events (eg, maternal stress, other maternal illnesses) or exposures (eg, heavy metals, endocrine disruptors, air pollution, psychosocial stress) during pregnancy and early life and numerous later-life outcomes and has spawned a new focus for epidemiology and a new name for what had been done for more than a century: life course epidemiology.3.