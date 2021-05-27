Cancel
Finding a call to action in global poverty and blindness

By Alvin Powell
Harvard Health
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one in a series of profiles showcasing some of Harvard’s stellar graduates. Eighty percent of the world’s blind live in low- and middle-income countries, where eye injuries from manual agricultural work are common and eye doctors scarce. Untreated, those eye injuries — typically easily treated in industrialized nations...

news.harvard.edu
