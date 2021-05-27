Cancel
Dutch judges inspect Malaysia flight MH17 wreckage ahead of suspect trial

Cover picture for the articleDutch judges inspect the wreckage of Malaysia Airlines MH17 ahead of the trial of one of the suspects accused of being involved in shooting down the passenger jet above war-torn Ukraine in 2014.

Public Safetymalwarebytes.com

Russia accused of hacking Dutch police during MH17 investigation

Journalists at the Dutch newspaper “De Volkskrant” have reported that the country’s intelligence service, AIVD, discovered in 2017 that Russian hackers had broken into Dutch police systems. The De Volkskrant report is based on knowledge from anonymous sources. The reason behind this act of espionage is thought to be the ongoing MH17 investigation.
