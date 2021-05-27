Cancel
Animals

Save the wolves?

By Jazz Shaw
Hot Air
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe legislatures of Idaho and Montana recently passed laws making it far easier for people to kill an unlimited number of wolves. This was done in response to the population of grey wolves that have been rebounding in their traditional hunting grounds in the Northern Rockies over the past several years. Now, environmentalists and biologists are asking the Biden administration to renew federal protections for the still-endangered animals. This is an old standoff between ranchers and farmers against those who fear the native predator’s eventual extinction. Finding a balance between the two sides has traditionally been impossible, but a resolution is clearly required. (Associated Press)

