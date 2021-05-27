Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Growing Pains’ Cast Then And Now 2021

Posted by 
DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cADx0_0aDKfSdZ00

The pains of growing… made better thanks to the seven-season run of Growing Pains. If you were a huge fan, you definitely aren’t alone, because this ’80s sitcom went into syndication just about everywhere. From Latin America to Turkey, everyone loved this wacky, witty, and smart family. In short, the show never gets old.

So what happened to the Seavers after the ‘90s? To find out, let’s revisit 15 Robin Hood Lane.

1. Alan Thicke (Dr. Jason Seaver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbckw_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection

Is there a doctor in the house? Well, yes there is. And ever since Dr. Jason Seaver’s wife, Maggie, returned to work as a journalist, this doctor really was in the house, and ready to face all the joys and hurdles of parenthood. Portraying a psychiatrist and a loving parent, Alan Thicke took this role very seriously. He not only played a father on TV but represented a strong, inspirational figure for his castmates too. Kirk Cameron, AKA Mike Seaver, said of Thicke, quote, “he was like a father to all of us.”

Alan Thicke got his start in Canada hosting some gameshows in the 1970s, like First Impressions and the Saturday Morning celebrity game-show: Animal Crack-Ups.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wo72r_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, (1991), 1985-1992. ph: Bonnie Colodzin / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Then, Thicke appeared on popular talk shows, like guest-hosting The Alan Hamel Show. When it ended, Alan landed his own C-TV show, The Alan Thicke Show. The actor then moved stateside with a short-lived attempt at, Thicke of the Night.

Additionally, Thicke composed the legendary theme songs for both Diff’rent Strokes and The Facts of Life. Additionally, the musical talents run in the family. Alan’s son is singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, who gained international fame in 2013 with his single “Blurred Lines,” which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jnzo7_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, Joanna Kerns, Alan Thicke (1987), 1985-1992. ph: Fred Sabine / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Alan Thicke used his career and voice to promote and fund diabetes research. Sadly, in 2016 while playing ice hockey with his other son, Carter, Thicke collapsed; supposedly he cracked jokes as he was wheeled out the door. Despite his humor, Thicke passed away later that day of type-A aortic dissection. His death sparked a bittersweet reunion with the Seaver family, and a eulogy read by Full House actor and close friend, Bob Saget. Thicke was 69 years old. Rest easy, Doc.

2. Joanna Kerns (Maggie Seaver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKSlV_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection/YouTube Screenshot

Growing Pains introduced a fresh family dynamic by having the husband home while Maggie ventured off to work. However, Maggie still had to do a lot of damage control, because of those kids— and Dr. Seaver included.

Joanna Kerns knows the inner dynamics of family sibling chemistry. As she’s the younger sister of 2-Time Olympic gold medalist Donna DeVarona— the youngest American on the 1960 Olympic Roster. Kerns herself tried out for the Olympics in 1968 as a gymnast but didn’t make the cut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gos8k_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns (1985), 1985-1992. ph: Tony Costa / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Joanna Kerns’ acting career started in 1976 with an episode of Starsky & Hutch. The star also starred in the King Kong ripoff, Ape. The film is campy and a must-watch for bad movie lovers.

During Growing Pains auditions, she and Alan Thicke had such strong chemistry, Kerns accidentally kissed him on the nose. Both recently divorced, the two found themselves bonding over their mutual experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQcbi_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, from left: Tracey Gold, Kirk Cameron, Alan Thicke, Joanna Kerns, Jeremy Miller (1985), 1985-1992. ph: Jay Silverman/ ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Does anyone else remember Joanna Kerns in the 1990 TV Movie, The Great Los Angeles Earthquake? She highlighted a really strong cast. Or what about 1996’s Terror in the Family starring Kerns and Hilary Swank? The last time fans saw Joanna acting was in the 2007 Judd Apatow comedy, Knocked Up as she played Katherine Heigl’s mother.

In 2016, the actress was diagnosed with breast cancer. She decided to have a double mastectomy and has been “given an all-clear” which is encouraging. Kerns publicly chronicled her experience which helped her bond with fellow actress Christina Applegate after her same surgery. Today she’s 68 years old and has one daughter with her first husband of 9 years.

3. Kirk Cameron (Mike Seaver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A2vxx_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection, YouTube Screenshot

Mike Seaver was the biggest draw of Growing Pains. A wholesome heartthrob to many— with some quick, dry wit to throw in too— he was a huge star at the time.

Kirk Cameron and Tracy Gold actually played siblings in a McDonald’s Ad before they were Seaver Siblings. Cameron’s first starring tv role was in an episode of Two Marriages in 1983. In 1988, the actor appeared in a Full House episode.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jfpjK_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, Kirk Cameron, Tracey Gold (1991), 1985-1992. ph: Len Hekel / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

During Growing Pains, Kirk became a born-again Christian, after the father of a girl he liked told Kirk that he had a lot, but he didn’t have the Lord. Since then, most of his projects were faith-based, like the Left Behind series.

He and his wife run Camp Firefly, dedicated to helping terminally ill children have some fun through camping trips. Kirk Cameron certainly found his purpose in life. Though he does have some controversial opinions, like that on homosexuality, saying it’s unnatural and detrimental. Today, he’s 50 and his last appearance was in 2019’s Fuller House.

4. Tracey Gold (Carol Seaver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iein4_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection/YouTube Screenshot

Carol had big dreams and a big brain to back it all up, thanks to almost constantly studying. She refused to settle. And sometimes that meant getting a bit intense.

Sadly, Growing Pains put a lot of pressure on Tracey Gold. Her work as a child actress led to her trying to stunt her development with strict dieting. Gold was officially diagnosed with early stages of anorexia at just 11-years-old. After a lot of hard work and counseling, Gold maintained a healthy weight, but after gaining a little weight during a midseason hiatus from the show, the writers began adding fat jokes about Carol. This caused Gold’s obsession with weight to start again with a vengeance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WcY3u_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, from left: Tracey Gold, Joanna Kerns (1989), 1985-1992. ph: Chic Donchin / ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

Today, she openly speaks on eating disorders and uses her platform to discuss body image issues. Tracey is in her early 50s and a proud mother of four, ensuring that they have a strong support system in place.

5. Jeremy Miller (Ben Seaver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqQ9B_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection/YouTube Screenshot

If Ben Seaver taught us one thing: it’s that little siblings make the best lawyers.

The year before becoming a Seaver, Jeremy Miller began his career with a guest spot on Punky Brewster. Miller voiced Linus in the 1986 tv special, Happy New Year, Charlie Brown, and voiced the iconic Peanuts character numerous times as a kid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAiQV_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, Tracey Gold, Kirk Cameron, Jeremy Miller, 1985-1992. ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

All that time, the young actor was battling alcoholism. Miller claimed in an interview with Oprah that he started drinking when he was four. His grandparents threw a bunch of parties, and Miller took up the job of emptying leftover drinks… by drinking them. The actor says he first experienced getting hammered at just 12-years-old. From then on, Miller struggled until he received an implant that released the drug Naltrexone into his system. And in 2011, he became a spokesperson for the rehabilitation company that administered his treatment.

Today he’s 44 and tries to lay low, especially after an incident with a stalker. However, he has a few low-budget B-Movies in the midst, like MariGuana and Aaah! Roach! So be sure to look out for those ones.

6. Ashley Johnson (Chrissy Seaver)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JNbv4_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection

Little Chrissy brought a whole new level of refreshing childhood innocence for the final two seasons, delivering loads of cute and sassy lines.

Growing Pains was Johnson’s first role of many. By the time she was 12, she had been in eight TV series. Including a regular gig in the 1994 series Phenom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2avoDI_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, back row: Jeremy Miller, Tracey Gold, Kirk Cameron, Joanna Kerns, Alan Thicke, Leonardo DiCaprio, front row: Ashley Johnson, 1985-1992. ©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2012, she appeared in the first Avengers film, as a waitress who is saved by Captain America. Johnson was originally meant to appear in future films as Captain’s love interest, but that never came to fruition.

Recently, Johnson won an award for her voice work as Ellie from the post-apocalyptic video game The Last of Us. With the sequel setting up for a third entry, we’ll likely hear Ashley, today in her late 30s, fighting zombies again soon.

7. Leonardo DiCaprio (Luke Brower)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VO1tm_0aDKfSdZ00
Everett Collection

Look out, Ben, there’s a new troublemaker in the household. We first met Luke when he was down on his luck, but things turned around thanks to his new family. Girls everywhere were happy with the newest addition to the cast. Apparently, the only one not happy with Leo coming onto the show was Kirk Cameron. Jeremy Miller has stated that Kirk and Leo did not get along backstage.

DiCaprio’s career began with the show Parenthood, based on the Ron Howard movie of the same name. His role as Arnie in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape made Leo the seventh-youngest nominee for the Best Supporting Actor Oscar. He and Johnny Depp were brilliant together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095BCa_0aDKfSdZ00
GROWING PAINS, Leonardo DiCaprio, Season 7, 1989-1990. ©Warner Bros. Courtesy: Everett Collection

Today Leo is 46 years old and his next movie is an astronaut comedy starring him and Jennifer Lawrence.

Alright, kids, it’s time to go to bed—and stay there. While you’re there, think about your favorite member of the Seaver family. Whose career have you enjoyed the most? Did you watch any of the sequel television movies?

DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Thicke
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Oprah
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tracey Gold
Person
Jeremy Miller
Person
Ashley Johnson
Person
Alan Hamel
Person
Kirk Cameron
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Joanna Kerns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Growing Pains#Robin Hood#Sitcom#Proud Family#Seavers#First Impressions#Animal Crack Ups#Full House#American#Starsky Hutch#Mcdonald#Christian#Camp Firefly#Fuller House#Pains Auditions#Family Sibling Chemistry#Fat Jokes#Dr Jason Seaver#Alcoholism#Aka Mike Seaver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Roseanne’ Cast Then And Now 2021

It is sometimes easy to forget that the cast of Roseanne isn’t actually a real family— that’s how much chemistry they had. The cast’s relationship became crucial to the sitcom’s 9 stellar seasons from ‘88 to ‘96 and fans nationwide felt the love. An authentic feeling marriage between Roseanne and Dan Conners dealt with everyday challenges of the working class that most fans belonged to. This series felt real, genuine, and hysterical.
TV SeriesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Land Of The Lost’ Cast Then And Now 2021

Would you survive if caught in the middle of the Land of the Lost? Luckily for the Marshall family, in this cult-classic 1974 series, they do all right. In this time-warped alternate universe, Sleestaks, primates, dinosaurs, and more rule the land. Land of the Lost became a classic Saturday morning...
TV SeriesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

‘Petticoat Junction’ Cast Then And Now 2021

Forget about your cares, it is time to relax at the junction. Petticoat Junction centered around a rural family that ran the Shady Rest Hotel. It was just one of the three interrelated rural shows by Paul Henning— the others including its spinoff Green Acres and the Petticoat’s predecessor, The Beverly Hillbillies. And as such, there were a lot of memorable crossovers that made viewing even more fun.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

What The Psych Cast Is Doing Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Having spawned eight seasons, a devoted cult following, and two — soon to be three — feature film continuations, it makes sense why Psych has won over so many audiences over the years. Through its sharp writing and winsome characters, notably with James Roday Rodriguez and Dulé Hill as our lead crime-solving buddies, Psych balances wacky comedy and procedural drama to likable success, which will continue (one would hope) with 2021's Peacock sequel. But what is the television ensemble doing in the interim? Let's take a look at what the Psych cast is doing now!
TV & VideosPosted by
E! News

See What the Cast of Degrassi Is Up to Now

Watch: "Degrassi" Cast Reacts to Drake's Billboard Artist of the Decade Award. Whatever it takes, we know we can always use a good update on the cast of Degrassi. Co-creators Linda Schuyler and Stephen Stohn and a bunch of the iconic series' stars—including Stefan Brogren, Aislinn Paul, Shane Kippel, Luke Bilyk, Lauren Collins, Munro Chambers, Jake Epstein, Daniel Clark, Andrea Lewis and Christina Schmidt—are set to virtually reunite at the ATX Festival on Friday, June 11. Like the show used to say, it's about to get real, hun.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Where Is the Parenthood Cast Now?

Before we had the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans. In fact, when NBC debuted the ratings-hit of This Is Us in 2016, it had only been just over a year since we'd said a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved family of Parenthood that came before them. The Jason Katims-led series,...
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

'iCarly' Original Cast Then and Now — What Happened to Miranda Cosgrove, Noah Munck, and the Others?

The “iCarly” reboot has the Internet in a frenzy. While most cast members are coming back, some others, like Jennette McCurdy, will not return. It’s been almost a decade since Nickelodeon’s “iCarly” aired its final episode. Rumors of a possible reboot have circulated online for years, but Paramount Plus announced that the “iCarly” reboot had begun filming in March this year.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Friday Night Lights Cast: What The NBC Actors Are Doing Now

It's time for a 10-year reunion. It's hard to believe that a full decade has passed since NBC's acclaimed football drama series, Friday Night Lights, left the air. Starring Kyle Chandler in the Emmy-winning role of Coach Eric Taylor, this television adaptation of H.G. Bissinger's best-selling non-fiction book, which also inspired the 2004 film, featured acclaimed performances from Connie Britton and Aimee Teegarden. It also launched the careers of future big-league stars like Michael B. Jordan, Jesse Plemons, Minka Kelly, Taylor Kitsch, Adrianne Palicki, and Jurnee Smollett. With its 10-year anniversary crossed, let's see what Friday Night Lights' star-studded cast is doing now.
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Remember 'Growing Pains' Star Kirk Cameron? Here's How He Looks Now

Fans will remember Kirk Cameron as the mischievous Mike Seaver on the fan-favorite show, “Growing Pains.” He’s since grown up from that child star and quite different. Kirk Cameron won two Golden Globes and several other awards during “Growing Pain’s” seven-year run. He was so famous as a child star that he would drive around bullet-proof limousines to avoid stalkers.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Alex Trebek Was Fired from One Game Show Hours After Buying a Home in Los Angeles

Legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek thought he had it made after hosting a season of a game show called “The Wizard Odds.” His confidence was at an all-time high, and the accomplished Canadian broadcaster was starting to make his mark on American television. It only made sense that he would buy a house in Los Angeles. Little did he know, his game show would be canceled after a single season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

‘Arrested Development’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

There’s always money in the banana stand. Jason Bateman, Michael Cera and more rounded out the dysfunctional — yet beloved — Bluth family across five seasons of Arrested Development. The comedy originally aired on Fox from 2003 to 2006. Amid rumors that the series would be moving to Showtime, creator...
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

‘ER’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Noah Wyle, Julianna Margulies, Eriq La Salle, George Clooney and More

Scrub in! The cast of ER took the doctor drama genre to the next level when the show premiered in September 1994. The NBC series ran for 15 seasons, ending in 2009, and helped launch many of its stars’ careers, including George Clooney, who played Dr. Doug Ross. The Ocean’s Eleven star’s onscreen love interest Julianna Margulies (who played nurse Carol Hathaway) was also launched to super stardom after her performance on the procedural.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘The Cable Guy’ Turns 25: How Jim Carrey’s $20 Million Salary Shook Up Hollywood

In the 1990s, Jim Carrey was an unstoppable force. After a stint on “In Living Color,” where he created a rococo list of characters like Fire Marshall Bill and Vera De Milo, the rubber-faced comic seamlessly made the transition to the big screen. Despite a critical drubbing, “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective” became a sleeper hit in the spring of 1994, grossing more than $100 million on a $15 million budget. Carrey followed that up with blockbusters like “The Mask,” “Dumb and Dumber,” and “Batman Forever,” assuming the role of the Riddler, a part once earmarked for Robin Williams. As fans flocked to see his latest movies, Carrey’s salary ballooned. When he first played Ace Ventura, Carrey pulled in $450,000, but by the time he was spiking Jeff Daniels’s coffee with ex-lax in “Dumb and Dumber,” the comic earned a cool $7 million for his efforts.
Moviesperuzi.xyz

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Hangover’ 11 years later

Cooper has appeared in multiple critically acclaimed movies since “The Hangover.”. Since 2009, Cooper has starred in buzzworthy films like “Silver Linings Playbook,” “American Hustle,” “American Sniper,” and the “Guardians of the Galaxy” series. The actor also played Phil again in “The Hangover Part II” and “The Hangover Part III.”